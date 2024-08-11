New Zealand Beat Tenacious Fiji To Claim OFC U-16 Title In Tahiti

New Zealand has beaten Fiji 3-1 to win the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship for a record ninth time at Stade Pater in Papeete.

Martin Bullock’s side had been untroubled all tournament and it looked like from the moment they went ahead in the 3rd minute through a Nathan Martin strike, the result would be inevitable.

Fiji had been beaten 7-1 when the two sides met in the Group stages and although Sunil Kumar’s side rode their luck at times, they kept enough composure to keep New Zealand at bay.

Then in the 28th minute Fiji were level, in extraordinary circumstances. Farhaan Khan from just inside New Zealand’s half pumped a long free kick into the box. New Zealand goalkeeper Joseph Chalabi misjudged the ball, and it floated over his head into the back of the net.

Fiji had a sniff, and they came close to taking the lead when semi-final hero Veleni Rasorewa latched onto a long ball and used his extreme pace to get in behind the defence, but he fluffed his shot well wide.

Seven minutes from the break Justin Cardoso headed just wide for New Zealand and the two sides went to the break level.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men when Fiji’s Veleni Rasorewa and New Zealand’s Nathan Martin were sent off by Papua New Guinea referee David Yareboinen in the 56th minute after a melee.

Five minutes later New Zealand regained their lead as Fiji failed to clear from a corner, Luke Brooke-Smith was on hand to nod the ball into the back of the net.

Cardoso then produced a fine reflex save from Fiji goalkeeper Isoa Latui who couldn’t stop the striker two minutes later, after getting in behind the defence and rifling a right foot shot into the back of the net.

With the two-goal cushion New Zealand could breathe easier and they controlled possession for the remainder of the match to close out a deserved victory.

New Zealand 3 (Nathan MARTIN 3’ Luke BROOKE-SMITH 62’ Justin CARDOZO 67')

Fiji 1 (Farhaan KHAN 28’)

HT 1-1

