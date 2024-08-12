Divas! Taking The Ultimate Soirée On National Tour

Events Innovated has today announced that DIVAS! – the smash-hit show that celebrates some of the most heralded female artists and vocalists of our time – is heading on tour for six dates around New Zealand this Spring.

Featuring a stunning night of hits from the greatest Divas of the past six decades, DIVAS! takes to the road after a sellout premiere in May. The show will be playing in New Plymouth, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Auckland and Hamilton across October and November.

DIVAS! is performed by leading New Zealand entertainers, The Lady Killers. The all-star group encompasses national icons Jackie Clarke, Tina Cross, Suzanne Lynch and their multi-talented live band. They will be performing songs from the best female acts in the business, including Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Whitney Houston, Stevie Nicks, Tina Turner, ABBA, Beyonce, Adele, Shania Twain, Nina Simone and many more.

Earlier this year the show premiered in Tauranga and sold-out multiple dates within 5 days, with reviews praising the incredible vocals and performances of Clarke, Cross and Lynch. High acclaim was also lauded on the 4-piece band, which features some of New Zealand’s most talented musicians in Mickey Ututaonga (drums), Dixon Nacey (Guitar), Dan Antunovich (bass) and Grant Winterburn (piano and keys).

Billed as the ultimate party showcase and packed with songs that are much-loved crowd favourites, Events Innovated say they are thrilled to be bringing the show to other parts of the country. “The debut shows in May were phenomenal. The music and vocals blew the audience away, and the whole atmosphere of the show is one big celebration, especially with some of the best songs ever created. People will be mesmerised by Jackie, Tina, Suzie and their band – it’s a truly stunning show” the producers say.

Photo/Supplied

Tickets are expected to be in hot demand, following the success of the premiere shows. With pricing starting from as low as $49 the shows are created to be as accessible as possible so people can have a good night out without breaking the bank.

“We have purposely tried to keep ticket prices as low as possible, as concerts are getting more and more expensive to attend and we want everyone to be able to experience this show with the amazing New Zealand talent we have. There is a 24-hour pre-sale on Thursday for people to get the best seats as soon as they’re released, so we encourage everyone to jump in and get them while they can.”

The limited 24-hour pre-sale is on this Thursday, 15 August, from 9am for members of Events Innovated, the ticketing agents and venues, or new customers can sign up to access the pre-sale on the event website. General ticket sales begin on Friday 16 August at 9am. Tickets, pre-sale access and further information is available from www.divas.co.nz.

DIVAS! is proudly presented by Events Innovated, and supported by The Breeze FM.

