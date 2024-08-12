TGRNZ Extends Support To Esports As Hunt For Next Big Names Continues

If you have a Playstation and GT7 then TGRNZ wants to see your skills. Photo/Supplied

The winner of this year’s competition will secure a factory-supported test in a Toyota 86 Trophy car at Hampton Downs to provide a stepping stone from the virtual world to the real one.

“We have already seen considerable talent emerge from Esports in New Zealand and show fantastic potential on track with the likes of Peter Vodanovich and Hugo Allan in the Toyota 86 Championship, so we know there is talent there,” explained Motorsport Manager for TGRNZ, Nicolas Caillol.

“This is a genuinely grassroots competition using a recognised and accessible platform and after a modest but successful inaugural event last year, we definitely want to be involved moving forward and seeing what sort of talent is out there currently and in the future.”

The competition is targeted and students and young people with an interest in gaming and motorsport, as well as older competitors. It uses the Gran Turismo 7 platform.

“We're excited to partner with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand for 2024 in an effort to give the considerable talent pool here in New Zealand the recognition they deserve as drivers,” said Event Manager Tom England.

“Making the jump from virtual to reality is the dream of many a sim racer, and we're honoured to be pioneers of this concept. It’s a great opportunity for young talents from all sorts of communities to have a go and show what they're capable of on the track.”

The final stages of the competition will be held live on simulators at the Respawn Esports Centre in Wellington in November.

Registration is now open to competitors, and the qualifying period is due to run until August 18th. Race one is scheduled for September 6th and live finals are November 16th. Competitors can race from home or any gaming lounge with Playstation consoles available.

Budding racers can enter through https://respawn.co.nz/nzers/

Visit us:

http://www.toyota.co.nz/racing/

http://www.toyotagazooracing.co.nz

© Scoop Media

