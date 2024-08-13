Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Zealand Team Airport Media Opportunity

Tuesday, 13 August 2024, 8:21 am
Press Release: NZ Olympic Committee

The New Zealand Olympic Committee would like to invite media to the arrival home of the New Zealand Team from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

What: New Zealand Team arrival home - airport media opportunity 

Date: Wednesday, 14th August Time: The plane lands at 09:50 and we anticipate being in the arrival hall around 10:30 

Location: Public arrivals area - Auckland International Airport

There will be 10 athletes on the flight as well as New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery. The event will consist of an athlete photo, followed by interview opportunities with the athletes.

The athletes are:

  • David Liti
  • Tara Vaughan
  • Dame Lisa Carrington
  • Isaac McHardie
  • Taiko Torepe-Ormsby
  • Hazel Ouwehand
  • Billy Stairmand
  • Greta Pilkington
  • Nigel Avery
  • Julian David
  • Sarah Tetzlaff

Please contact the Auckland Airport media team for permissions as per usual processes for filming at the airport. They can be contacted on 027 406 3024.

All media filming rules will apply at the airport – please be mindful to not block any walkways, no filming of the security area (down through the arrivals gate) and please be mindful of travellers and visitors in this busy airport environment.

