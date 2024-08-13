New Zealand Team Airport Media Opportunity

The New Zealand Olympic Committee would like to invite media to the arrival home of the New Zealand Team from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

What: New Zealand Team arrival home - airport media opportunity

Date: Wednesday, 14th August Time: The plane lands at 09:50 and we anticipate being in the arrival hall around 10:30

Location: Public arrivals area - Auckland International Airport

There will be 10 athletes on the flight as well as New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery. The event will consist of an athlete photo, followed by interview opportunities with the athletes.

The athletes are:

David Liti

Tara Vaughan

Dame Lisa Carrington

Isaac McHardie

Taiko Torepe-Ormsby

Hazel Ouwehand

Billy Stairmand

Greta Pilkington

Nigel Avery

Julian David

Sarah Tetzlaff

Please contact the Auckland Airport media team for permissions as per usual processes for filming at the airport. They can be contacted on 027 406 3024.

All media filming rules will apply at the airport – please be mindful to not block any walkways, no filming of the security area (down through the arrivals gate) and please be mindful of travellers and visitors in this busy airport environment.

