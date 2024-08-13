Stephen Fry New Zealand Tour 2024

Stephen Fry is an English actor, screenwriter, author, playwright, journalist, poet, comedian, television presenter, film director and all-round national treasure in the UK. He returns to New Zealand with a brand-new show in November. Tickets go on sale Monday 19 August at 10am.

Step into an unforgettable evening in the company of multi-award-winning comedian, actor and master storyteller Stephen Fry. Stephen has been entertaining international audiences for decades with his roles in Blackadder, A Bit of Fry and Laurie, Jeeves and Wooster and in films such as Wilde and Gosford Park. Stephen also hosted QI for twelve years and since 2017, his mythological retellings – including Mythos, Heroes and Troy – have become an international phenomenon.

Now, hear first-hand the ups and downs of Stephen’s personal voyage through life and showbusiness, the trials and tribulations of his writing and storytelling process and his reflections on time spent working with some of the world’s funniest and most interesting talents. Douglas Adams told him the real significance of the number 42 in The Hitchhikers Guide to The Galaxy – will he share the meaning of Life, The Universe and Everything with you?

With an opportunity to ask your own questions, this promises to be a fantastically entertaining evening sharing stories and remembered adventures with one of our most stimulating and erudite raconteurs.

Fry's acting roles include the lead in the film Wilde (nominated for a Golden Globe), Melchett in the BBC television series Blackadder, the titular character in the television series Kingdom, a recurring guest role as Dr. Gordon Wyatt on the crime series Bones, and as Gordon Deitrich in the dystopian thriller V for Vendetta, Mycroft Holmes in Warner’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and The Master of Laketown in Peter Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy. He has also written and presented several documentary series, including the Emmy Award winning Stephen Fry: The Secret Life of the Manic Depressive, and is also the long-time host of the BBC television quiz show QI. He played Prime Minister Alistair Davies in the 9th season of Fox TV’s 24: Live Another Day. He recently hosted Jeopardy Australia.

As well as his work in television, Fry has contributed columns and articles for newspapers and magazines, appears frequently on radio, reads for voice-overs and has written several novels and three volumes of autobiography, Moab Is My Washpot, The Fry Chronicles and More Fool Me.

