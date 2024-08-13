New Zealand Showcased On The World’s Greatest Stage: Paris 2024 Wrap Up

(Supplied/NZOC)

New Zealand shone at the Paris Olympic Games, showcasing our nation’s international reputation for sport, integrity, and leadership to global audiences.

Here are the high points . . .

20 medals – New Zealand’s best-ever performance at an Olympic Games

10 gold medals, seven silver and three bronze medals

NZ finished 11th on the medal table.

204 athletes – 105 male and 99 female

23 sports

NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol said Paris 2024 has been simply outstanding for New Zealand. “My heartfelt thanks go to the athletes and their support teams and to Chef de Mission Nigel Avery with his incredible group of operations, health, performance, communications, and athlete support staff.

“We have no doubt that the Team inspired pride and excellence in all New Zealanders and, through a global broadcast to billions, international outreach, and sports diplomacy we’ve built on the reputation of New Zealand around the globe.

“Our people, culture and values have been showcased on the world’s greatest stage.”

(Supplied/NZOC)

New Zealand Athletes Embody Team Culture of Manaaki

New Zealand athletes expressed New Zealand’s values and culture. The Team celebrations and welcomes featuring the Pou Tangata haka drew crowds at the Athletes’ Olympic Village in Paris and our athletes conducted themselves with integrity, respect and excellence.

New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery commended the athletes for their off-field performances, and particularly Hayden Wilde’s show of respect for Alex Yee even after missing gold, likewise when huge warmth was shown by silver medallist Emma Twigg to gold medal winner Karolien Florian on the podium. Lydia Ko and Maddi Wesche were notable for their support and encouragement of fellow competitors, and many Kiwis reflected on Dylan McCullough’s sacrifice to ensure Hayden could run for the podium.

He also acknowledged the New Zealand women’s football team who kept their heads held high, maintaining focus and commitment in spite of the disruption around them.

(Supplied/NZOC)

The Team behind the Team

Nicki Nicol acknowledged the team that helps support and prepare athletes for their Olympic experience and thanked HPSNZ, Sport NZ and the National Sporting Organisations who took part in the Paris 2024 campaign.

“It was great to see the IOC and Paris 2024 creating the first gender equal Games and I commend the wāhine toa in our team, particularly those who competed and excelled as incredible athletes and mothers of young children. It’s fantastic that 80% of our gold medals were won by women and we hope these incredible role models will inspire more girls, as well as boys, to play and enjoy sport.”

Nicol also acknowledged the NZOC commercial partners and donors who provide critical funding for the New Zealand Team.

She thanks everyone at the IOC and Paris 2024 who worked so hard to deliver an incredible Games. The global performances kept New Zealanders glued to their Sky broadcast over the past 17 days and demonstrated the power of sport to bring people together.

The NZOC now turns its attention to preparation for the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina in 2026, to be followed by the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

(Supplied/NZOC)

IOC Member Elections and Honours

The election of two IOC Members will strengthen New Zealand’s voice at the top table of sport. Together, Beijing 2008 silver medallist Sarah Walker (BMX) and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Marcus Daniell (tennis) will help shape the future of the Olympic Movement. Triple medallist Barbara Kendall (sailing) was named an Olympian for Life, one of only five international recipients in 2024.

(Supplied/NZOC)

Māori Culture on the World’s Stage

The powerful contribution of haka group Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti, led by NZOC matua Tā Derek Lardelli, showcased New Zealand and Māori culture at the Olympic Games.

Capturing the imagination of global media and visitors alike, athlete medal celebrations at New Zealand House were broadcast internationally and performances at prominent Paris tourist sites provided an opportunity for Parisians and tourists to experience haka and poi first hand.

She acknowledged a separate roopu led by Tā Derek in welcoming all of our athletes and team members into villages and venues around France, providing a special cultural experience for them as they entered the Olympic environment.

(Supplied/NZOC)

New Zealand House – Showcase Culture, Forge Connections

New Zealand House, situated on the famous Champs Elysees, hosted international and domestic sport, business and political leaders, providing a backdrop to New Zealand sport diplomacy initiatives.

Some 20,000 expats, Parisian locals and international visitors spent time at New Zealand House experiencing New Zealand culture, food, wine and hospitality.

