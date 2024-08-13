Forest Race Ideal Training For KIWI Internationals

New Plymouth’s Renny Johnston (Husqvarna TE300), one of the senior grade frontrunners in the Forestland Cross-country Series last season and possibly among the favourites this weekend too. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

It’s two down and one to go for this season’s Forestland Cross-country Series, with the third and final round set for Ohakuri this coming weekend.

The twisting forestry course, about halfway between Taupo and Tokoroa, will host this key event on Saturday – with a trail ride set for the same venue the following day – and, as usual, plenty of champion and potential champion riders are expected to make the journey to compete at this popular event.

Some of the top riders likely to enter may include individuals who have just returned from competing at the Red Bull Romaniacs hard enduro event in Romania.

Saturday’s racing could also be a great build-up too for the Kiwi internationals who intend to head overseas to race at the big annual International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in Spain this October.

Round one of the Forestland Cross-country Series was staged at Tar Hill, just south of Tokoroa back in May and it was a couple of those riders intending to tackle the ISDE who dominated proceedings on that occasion, Oparau’s James Scott and Taupo’s Brad Groombridge, two men who are also currently leading the way in the parallel-but-separate 2024 New Zealand Enduro Championships.

However, neither Scott nor Groombridge showed up at round two of the Forestland series at Ohakuri in June, leaving the way clear for Taupo’s Wil Yeoman and New Plymouth’s Sam Parker to stake their claim on the series lead.

Yeoman won from Parker that day, with Rotorua’s Callum Dudson, the recently-crowned national cross-country champion for 2024, completing the senior podium, and this resulted in Yeoman claiming the series lead.

A curtain-raiser to the two-hour senior race on Saturday will, as always, be a 90-minute race for the junior and mini bike riders.

Rising star junior riders expected to shine out could include Masterton’s Harvey Williams, Otorohanga’s Max De Malmanie, Ngaruawahia’s Bailey Babington, Rotorua’s Hadlee Fowler, Dannevirke’s James Joblin, Rotorua’s Dominic Spanbroek, Mangakino’s Grace Harcourt and Helensville’s Eli Hankins, to name just a few.

Series organiser Sean Clarke said a lot of work had been done to make Ohakuri perfect for racing this weekend.

“The track has been repaired and turned around since round two and it is looking really good,” he said.

“The trail ride will feature a 40-kilometre loop and a 3-kilometre kids track. There will be a couple of short cuts home on the big loop.

“The trail ride set for Sunday is about 90% different from the cross-country race from the day before.

“There is a bit of rain forecast, but just enough to keep the dust down,” he laughed.

The Forestland Cross-country Series is supported by Forbes and Davies, Kiwi Rider magazine, Forest Trail Events, Satco Logging Equipment, O'Neal apparel, Ogio bags, Arai helmets, Metzeler tyres, Muc-Off by Motomuck, USWE, Maxi Grip, Maxima Oils, Blur and Husqvarna motorcycles.

2024 Forestland Cross-country Series calendar:

Round 1, Tar Hill, 12km south of Tokoroa, Saturday, May 25 (followed by a vinduro – a vintage bike enduro – and trail ride on May 26);

Round 2, Ohakuri, between Taupo and Tokoroa, Saturday, June 15 (followed by trail ride on June 16);

Round 3, Ohakuri, Saturday, August 17 (followed by trail ride on August 18).

Credit: Words and photo by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

