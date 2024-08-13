NZ Volley Ferns Fall To Australian Volleyroos In First Test

A first up loss, but plenty of potential shown by the New Zealand Volley Ferns in game one of five against the Australian women's Volleyroos.

The New Zealand team more than held their own in their first home match since 2019, but couldn't quite make the most of the chances they had in the first and third sets.

They eventually lost 30-32, 11-25, 27-29 after having opportunities, particularly in the first set against a more seasoned Australian side.

The Volleyroos looked solid through the blocking and also smashing of the likes of Caitlin Tipping, particularly early on and worked well as a unit.

However, the Kiwi side showed a lot of grit to keep pushing their rivals and even had one set point in the first set.

Experienced player Katie Adamson felt their were opportunities for the Volley Ferns.

"They had a lot more experience playing together. They had been playing together in a series in Japan and we got together on Friday and it's our first match. There's lots of things to work on but a good start," she said.

Unfortunately, the second set escaped on the home side playing the first of three games at Carmel College on the North Shore.

The visitors held a 17-5 lead at one stage and despite the New Zealanders picking up a few more points they were never in the set.

"A few errors got us down and it's always hard to get back after that 50/50 calls went their way a few things went wrong," said Adamson.

In the third set New Zealand fought hard again and troubled their opponents with a couple of calls not going in favour of the home side, but Adamson believes there's real potential.

"Lot of little things to work on. For sure we can get some wins, little things to work out and we move forward to the next one."

Game two is at the same venue on Tuesday 13 August.

VOLLEY FERNS SCHEDULE (7pm start)

Match 1: Carmel College, Monday, August 12

Match 2: Carmel College, Tuesday, August 13

Match 3: Carmel College, Wednesday, August 14

Match 4: Manurewa Netball Centre, Thursday, August 15

Match 5: Manurewa Netball Centre, Friday, August 16.

© Scoop Media

