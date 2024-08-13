George Worker Retires From Professional Cricket

Auckland ACES and former BLACKCAPS batter George Worker is retiring from professional cricket.

Worker, 34, is one of New Zealand’s most decorated domestic batsmen, particularly in one-day cricket. He is retiring from the game to move into an exciting new professional career.

“After a fulfilling 17-year journey in professional cricket, I am announcing my retirement from the sport. This decision marks the end of an incredible chapter of my life and the beginning of a new adventure,” says Worker.

Auckland Cricket’s Head of Performance & Talent, Evan Jones, says: “We want to congratulate George on a wonderful career, spanning his time with Auckland as well as Central Districts, Canterbury, and of course, the BLACKCAPS.

“Whilst his immense leadership and experience will be sorely missed in the Aces environment, we’re hugely excited for him as he embarks on this next chapter in his career. It’s great to see the work he’s done outside of the cricket field recognized with this opportunity.

“George will, of course, remain an important part of the Auckland Cricket family, and we look forward to seeing what that may look like in the future,” says Jones.

Worker continues: “I would like to extend my gratitude to all the people who have supported me throughout my career, including my coaches, friends, family, and my fiancée, Laura.

“I also want to extend a special thanks to Auckland Cricket for the last three seasons and, of course, CD Cricket, where I started out as an 18-year-old and spent most of my playing career.

“Throughout the course of my career, I’ve forged some great friendships that will last a lifetime and memories I will cherish forever.

“As I close this chapter, I am excited to embark on the next phase of my life with Forsyth Barr, who have offered me a fantastic opportunity. I look forward to bringing the same passion and dedication to my new role with them.”

Worker debuted for Central Districts in 2007/08 and shortly after represented New Zealand at the Under-19 World Cup.

He made his BLACKCAPS debut in August 2015 against Zimbabwe, scoring 62 off 38 balls, and played a further 11 matches for his country in ODI and T20I cricket.

His New Zealand domestic record of 14,976 runs and 28 centuries places him among the upper echelons of run scorers, while his tallies of 5,583 runs in New Zealand domestic List A cricket and 3,196 runs in T20 cricket are both national records.

He also scored two centuries for New Zealand A.

For Auckland, his greatest on-field achievement was leading the ACES to the Ford Trophy title in 2021/22 with 672 runs at an average of 84, including four centuries.

ACA is currently working with New Zealand Cricket and the New Zealand Cricket Players Association to finalize the replacement for the 16th ACES contract.

© Scoop Media

