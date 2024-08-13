Outstanding Young Performers One Step Closer To Their Dream

Six of New Zealand’s most outstanding young classical performers have shared in more than $30,000 as part of the Dame Malvina Major Foundation Arts Excellence Awards for 2024.

The annual awards support young New Zealanders of outstanding ability in the classical performing arts who are preparing for a professional career.

“Each year the excellent calibre of applicants impresses and inspires us. There is so much talent and potential in young people across New Zealand and we’re thrilled to be able to give these young people a foot up to take their talent even further,” says Dame Malvina.

Violist Lauren Jack, a recipient of the award, says that she will be putting her funding towards study at the Royal Conservatoire in Scotland, “where I hope to improve as a musician and teacher to give back to future generations of music communities in Aotearoa.”

“This award will help me pay my tuition fees but has also made me feel so supported in this journey, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” says Lauren.

Award recipient Tayla Alexander, an Auckland based soprano, says of her award, “Over the last few years I have watched so many exceptional artists receive this scholarship and I am beyond honoured to be joining this group”.

The recipients of Dame Malvina Major Foundation Arts Excellence Awards for 2024 are:

Upper North Island (north of Taupo):

· Celia Griffiths, violin – towards a Master of Music in Violin Performance at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

· Tayla Alexander, soprano – towards post graduate study at the Royal Academy of Music in London

Lower North Island (Taupo south, including Hawke’s Bay):

· Larissa Kent, soprano – towards second year post graduate study, Master of Music in Classical Voice Performance at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music

· Lauren Jack, viola – towards study in viola performance and pedagogy at the Royal Conservatoire in Scotland

· Benjamin Carter, piano – towards study at the Royal College of Music in London

South Island:

· Emma McClean, lyric soprano – towards post graduate study at the Royal College of Music in London

Thanks to the Toi Foundation, the Dame Malvina Major Foundation Taranaki Committee offers funding opportunities to Taranaki youth involved in the performing arts twice a year, with applications closing on 31 March and 30 September.

© Scoop Media

