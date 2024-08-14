Trailer Drop & Release Date Revealed For Kiwi Horror Feature ‘Grafted'

Scene from the 'Grafted' (Photo/Supplied)

Fresh from its world premiere at Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival and ahead of its nationwide September 12 theatrical release, the trailer for new kiwi horror film Grafted has dropped.

Shot across Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Grafted stars new and rising actor Joyena Sun (Blood and Gold, Wait), alongside Kiwi breakout star Jess Hong (3 Body Problem, My Life is Murder, Creamerie), Eden Hart (Madam, Sweet Tooth, Creamerie) and Jared Turner (The Convert, Sweet Tooth, Power Rangers).

The film tells the story of a Chinese student (Sun) who travels to New Zealand to complete the scientific work of her deceased father, only to find a new way of achieving the popularity she so desperately craves by putting her studies to a new, and terrifying, use. Additional casting includes Sepi To’a (The Castaways, Spontaneous Human Combustion), Ginette McDonald (Time Bandits, My Life is Murder) and Mark Mitchinson (Madam, Our Flag Means Death).

Grafted is the full-length directorial debut of award-winning Sasha Rainbow, whose short film Kamali was nominated for a BAFTA and long listed for an Academy Award. Grafted is written by Mia Maramara (Kāinga, Power Rangers), Hweiling Ow (T is for Talk, The Tattooist), Lee Murray (Aurealis, British Fantasy), and Rainbow.

Ow conceived the story from her own experience as an Asian immigrant, to create a unique coming-of-age horror story and sees Grafted as “a way to explore important themes like privilege, race, sex and cultural alienation.”

Collaborating on the final script with Murray, Rainbow says, “When I first read Grafted, I was blown away. It’s so easy to turn away, to avoid confronting what makes us uncomfortable but I love the social commentary of the themes in this film and its reflection on how society creates its own monsters.”

Grafted is brought to life by, and showcases the exceptional talent of, young female actors Joyena Sun, Jess Hong and Eden Hart, who deliver standout performances under the direction of Rainbow. “She really connects with the actor and collaborates. She wants to hear everyone’s opinion” says Sun of working with Rainbow.

The cast are supported by an experienced production team including DOP Tammy Williams (Stylebender), production designer Nathan Taare (The Hobbit trilogy, Mulan), costume designer Kyle Callanan (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire) and make-up designer Tracey Henton (Love Me, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck).

Grafted is produced by Murray Francis (The World’s Fastest Indian) of Propaganda Films and Leela Menon (Dawn Raid) of FluroBlack, with Fraser Brown (Stylebender) of FluroBlack as executive producer. The film was made with financing from Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission, Head Gear Films, FluroBlack Media, Department of Post and private investors. The film will be distributed in New Zealand by (YET) Another Monster Company.

