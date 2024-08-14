NZ's Mousey Unveils New Album The Dreams Of Our Mothers' Mothers!

Mousey in 'Home Alone' music video (Photo Credit Caleb MacDonald)

Ōtautahi-based songwriter Mousey, the creative alias of Sarena Close, announces her third album, The Dreams of Our Mothers' Mothers!, set for release on October 18th, 2024 via Winegum Records / Concord Publishing. This album delves deeply into personal and familial themes, reflecting Mousey's growth and exploration of self.

Five years since her debut album Lemon Law, Mousey presents an 8-track collection that delves into family dynamics, identity, and breaking generational cycles. This album combines evocative melodies with introspective lyrics to reflect the evolving tension between past and present.

Reflecting on the album's creation, Mousey shares, "As a songwriter, I write about my own experiences, especially the painful ones. This album is no exception. The Dreams of Our Mothers' Mothers! The title of the album is my own spin on an excerpt from German psychotherapist Bert Hellinger who has written and worked a lot with family systems and has theories on how our breaking of destructive/abusive generational patterns relieves the spirits of our ancestors."

To herald this new chapter, Mousey releases the wistful single ‘Home Alone’ accompanied by a music video, directed by Robyn Jordaan. Filmed on a frosty winter's night in Christchurch, the video depicts Mousey as an ethereal presence, a spectral echo of her former self wandering through a home steeped in memories both tender and haunting. The visuals, captured and edited by Caleb MacDonald, reflect the song's exploration of past and present.

’Home Alone’ offers a glimpse into the raw honesty of The Dreams of Our Mothers' Mothers!. Mousey explains, “I wrote this song a few years ago during a period of intense turmoil, including a PTSD diagnosis and a miscarriage. It’s about missing my old life but not wanting to return to it, capturing a moment of being stuck and finding a way forward.”

In support of the album release, Mousey will embark on a nationwide tour, bringing her deeply personal and evocative music to audiences across Aotearoa. Playing shows in Christchurch, Wellington & Auckland, Mousey will be bringing her full band, playing songs from the new album, plus favourites from her past records too.

Auckland: Neck of the Woods, November 23rd

Wellington: Moon, November 22nd

Christchurch: Darkroom, November 16th

Ōtautahi songwriter/producer Goodwill appearing as special guest for all shows.

