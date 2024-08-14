Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ's Mousey Unveils New Album The Dreams Of Our Mothers' Mothers!

Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 9:12 am
Press Release: The Label

Mousey in 'Home Alone' music video (Photo Credit Caleb MacDonald)

Ōtautahi-based songwriter Mousey, the creative alias of Sarena Close, announces her third album, The Dreams of Our Mothers' Mothers!, set for release on October 18th, 2024 via Winegum Records / Concord Publishing. This album delves deeply into personal and familial themes, reflecting Mousey's growth and exploration of self.

Five years since her debut album Lemon Law, Mousey presents an 8-track collection that delves into family dynamics, identity, and breaking generational cycles. This album combines evocative melodies with introspective lyrics to reflect the evolving tension between past and present.

Reflecting on the album's creation, Mousey shares, "As a songwriter, I write about my own experiences, especially the painful ones. This album is no exception. The Dreams of Our Mothers' Mothers! The title of the album is my own spin on an excerpt from German psychotherapist Bert Hellinger who has written and worked a lot with family systems and has theories on how our breaking of destructive/abusive generational patterns relieves the spirits of our ancestors."

To herald this new chapter, Mousey releases the wistful single ‘Home Alone’ accompanied by a music video, directed by Robyn Jordaan. Filmed on a frosty winter's night in Christchurch, the video depicts Mousey as an ethereal presence, a spectral echo of her former self wandering through a home steeped in memories both tender and haunting. The visuals, captured and edited by Caleb MacDonald, reflect the song's exploration of past and present.

’Home Alone’ offers a glimpse into the raw honesty of The Dreams of Our Mothers' Mothers!. Mousey explains, “I wrote this song a few years ago during a period of intense turmoil, including a PTSD diagnosis and a miscarriage. It’s about missing my old life but not wanting to return to it, capturing a moment of being stuck and finding a way forward.”

In support of the album release, Mousey will embark on a nationwide tour, bringing her deeply personal and evocative music to audiences across Aotearoa. Playing shows in Christchurch, Wellington & Auckland, Mousey will be bringing her full band, playing songs from the new album, plus favourites from her past records too.

  • Auckland: Neck of the Woods, November 23rd
  • Wellington: Moon, November 22nd
  • Christchurch: Darkroom, November 16th

Ōtautahi songwriter/producer Goodwill appearing as special guest for all shows.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 