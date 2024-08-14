Experience The Glamour Of The Gatsby Era With Operatunity's Latest Concert Touring 28 August – 27 September 2024

(Photo/Supplied)

Get ready to swing back in time with Operatunity's latest concert tour, The Gatsby Era. This musical celebration of the roaring 1920s and 30s features the multi-talented Ten Tenors star Cameron Barclay, joined by a sizzling live band and singers who will delight audiences with classic hits from the era.

The Gatsby Era promises an enchanting blend of glamour, toe-tapping dance tunes, and melodic ballads. This was the era of iconic composers like Kern, Gershwin, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and Noel Coward. We showcase many wonderful songs like Lullaby of Broadway, Don’t put your daughter on the stage Mrs Worthington, 5 foot 2 Eyes of Blue, You’re the Cream in my Coffee, It Had to be You, Summertime, Zing went the Strings of my Heart, and so many more.

Operatunity Director and award-winning soprano Susan Boland leads this musical journey, supported by an impressive lineup of local talent including singers Cameron Barclay – one of the internationally acclaimed The Ten Tenors, Russell Dixon - star of London’s West End, and Operatunity Resident Artist Kelly Lim Harris.

Joining Operatunity’s singers will be a live band featuring some of New Zealand’s most iconic instrumentalists – Mike Booth on trumpet, Pete France on saxophone, Hank Trenton on Double Bass and maestro Grant Winterburn at the piano.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the glitz and glamour of The Gatsby Era brought to life by Operatunity!

For more information and to book visit Operatunity’s website www.operatunity.co.nz or call their friendly office team on 0508 266 237. With some venues already sold out, patrons are encouraged to secure their seats early to avoid disappointment.

© Scoop Media

