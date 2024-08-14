Asia's Music Industry Building Pathways For NZ + Keynotes Announced

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ) and the NZ Music Commission are thrilled to announce more of the lineup for the 2024 edition of the prestigious annual extravaganza, the GOING GLOBAL MUSIC SUMMIT.

Hot off the back of the NZIFF premiere of the documentary, Alien Weaponry: Kua Tupu Te Ara 2024, band members, Henry De Jong, Lewis De Jong, and Turanga Morgan-Edmonds will be at Going Global sharing their story with attending musicians and industry practitioners about how their incredible rise on the global music scene came about. The band will share stories from when they were teenagers and played the Going Global Showcase back in 2017, blowing the socks off everyone in the venue that night to some of the biggest stages in the world!

Technology strategist and now Author, Glenn McDonald created the music-exploration website Every Noise at Once, and for 12 years was the Data Alchemist at the Echo Nest and Spotify. Glenn has written about music online since before "blog" was a word, and his first offline book, You Have Not Yet Heard Your Favourite Song: How Streaming Changes Music, is out now and he joins us at Going Global to tell us ALL the secrets. Well maybe just some. Leading the conversation will be Founder of NZ’s The Spinoff, Duncan Grieve.

Pippa Ryan-Kidd, Chairperson of Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ), announced, "We are thrilled to share that this year's Going Global will feature industry experts both from and focused on, work in Asian Markets, something our attendees have eagerly requested in previous years. With the wonderful support of Asia New Zealand Foundation we aim to provide opportunities that can help propel our local artists further along their careers and guide them towards international markets, and we are excited to be part of that pathway to Asia for our local artists attending the summit this year.”

© Scoop Media

