New Zealand Showcased On The World’s Greatest Stage - Success On And Off The Field

New Zealand shone at the Paris Olympic Games, showcasing our nation’s international reputation for sport, integrity, and leadership to global audiences.

The New Zealand Team concluded the Games with a stunning ten gold, seven silver and three bronze medals, finishing 11th on the medal table.

The team of 204 athletes of near equal numbers of males and females (Male – 105, Female – 99), came from diverse cultures and 23 different sports. The athletes showcased a commitment to excellence, integrity, and respect, and finished the Games with 20 medals, New Zealand’s best ever performance at an Olympic Games.

As the New Zealand Team arrives back in New Zealand, NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol summed up the New Zealand Team campaign for Paris 2024.

“Paris 2024 has been simply outstanding for New Zealand,” she said.

“My heartfelt thanks go to the athletes and their support teams and to Chef de Mission Nigel Avery with his incredible group of operations, health, performance, communications, and athlete support staff.

“We have no doubt that the Team inspired pride and excellence in all New Zealanders and, through a global broadcast to billions, international outreach, and sports diplomacy we’ve built on the reputation of New Zealand around the globe.

“Our people, culture and values have been showcased on the world’s greatest stage.”

Success for Aotearoa - Off the Field of Play

In addition to on-field performances, the Olympic Games provided an outstanding opportunity boost New Zealand’s reputation off the field of play.

IOC Member Elections and Honours

The election of two IOC Members will strengthen New Zealand’s voice at the top table of sport. Together, Beijing 2008 silver medallist Sarah Walker (BMX) and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Marcus Daniell (tennis) will help shape the future of the Olympic Movement. Daniell will represent athletes on the IOC Athletes’ Commission for the next eight years, while Walker was elected as an independent IOC member following the conclusion of her term as an athlete representative. Triple medallist Barbara Kendall (sailing) was named an Olympian for Life, one of only five international recipients in 2024.

New Zealand House – Showcase Culture, Forge Connections

New Zealand House, situated on the famous Parisien Champs Elysees, hosted international and domestic sport, business and political leaders, providing a backdrop to New Zealand sport diplomacy initiatives.

His Royal Highness, Prince Feisal of Jordan, who is also an IOC Executive Board member, along with the President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, Canada’s Minister for Sport and Physical Activity the Hon. Carla Qualtrough and numerous Pacific Leaders and European based diplomats were among guests at an Oceania Sport and Sustainable Development luncheon at New Zealand House.

The Hon. Chris Bishop, Minister for Sport and Recreation hosted an international business leaders’ breakfast that leveraged sport to support New Zealand Inc outcomes. We also welcomed IOC and international Olympic Movement colleagues to the whare (house).

By the end of the Games, some 20,000 expats, Parisien locals and international visitors had spent time at New Zealand House experiencing New Zealand culture, food, wine and hospitality.

“It was an absolute honour to promote New Zealand through New Zealand House and support international sports diplomacy initiatives,” said Nicol. “We were also delighted to welcome friends, whānau and international tourists to Aotearoa here in Paris.”

“We extend our warm thanks to Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Cindy Kiro for her presence and leadership, and to Her Excellency Caroline Bilkey and her team at the Embassy in Paris for their mahi and support. We also thank the Paris-based team at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise for their contribution.”

“We were pleased to extend manaaki to the Oceania National Olympic Committee (ONOC) and support the work of the ONOC International Relations Commission, ONOC Equity Commission and ONOC Shared Communications and Media project, too.”

Māori Culture on the World’s Stage

The powerful contribution of haka group Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti, led by NZOC matua Tā Derek Lardelli, showcased New Zealand and Māori culture at the Olympic Games.

Capturing the imagination of global media and visitors alike, athlete medal celebrations at New Zealand House were broadcast internationally and performances at prominent Paris tourist sites provided an opportunity for Parisiens and tourists to experience haka and poi first hand.

Nicol said Aotearoa’s unique culture added value on the world stage. “We know how important our culture of manaaki is to athletes and their performance, and it also helps strengthen our international profile.

“The contribution of Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti in supporting the New Zealand Team as well as public-facing outreach initiatives was outstanding and I thank Tā Derek, Rose, Lady Lardelli and the wonderful roopu Tautoko. “We also thank Te Matatini, MFAT and the Cultural Diplomacy Fund administered by the Ministry of Culture and Heritage for their support of the roopu.

“In addition, I’d like to acknowledge a seperate roopu led by Tā Derek which welcomed all of our athletes and team members into villages and venues around France, providing a special cultural experience for them as they first entered the Olympic environment.”

The sharing of Aotearoa’s unique culture was further supported by the development of the Te Reo Māori ki Paris 2024 language glossary co-created by NZOC, Rangiata SKY and the Māori Language Commission.

Paris 2024 was the first time the Māori King had travelled to support a New Zealand Team at the Olympic Games. Kiingi Tūheitia was also able to honour the contribution of Aotearoa’s soldiers during World War I with visits to Arras and Caterpillar Valley.

“It was wonderful to welcome Kiingi Tūheitia to Paris and we thank him and his whānau for their support of Te Kapa o Aotearoa, the New Zealand Team.”

New Zealand Athletes Embody Team Culture of Manaaki

New Zealand athletes expressed New Zealand’s values and culture. New Zealand Team celebrations and welcomes featuring the Pou Tangata haka drew crowds at the Athletes’ Olympic Village in Paris and New Zealand athletes conducted themselves with integrity, respect and excellence.

New Zealand Team Chef de Mission Nigel Avery commended the athletes for their off-field performances.

“The team culture of Manaaki was visible in Hayden Wilde’s show of respect for Alex Yee even after missing gold by moments, likewise when huge warmth was shown by silver medallist Emma Twigg to gold medal winner Karolien Florian on the podium. Lydia Ko and Maddi Wesche were notable for their support and encouragement for their fellow competitors, and I know many Kiwis reflected on Dylan McCullough’s sacrifice to ensure Hayden could run for the podium.

“I also would like to acknowledge the New Zealand women’s football team who kept their heads held high, maintaining focus and commitment in spite of the disruption that occurred around them.”

The Team behind the Team

Nicki Nicol acknowledged the team that help support and prepare athletes for their Olympic experience and thanked HPSNZ, Sport NZ and the National Sporting Organisations who took part in the Paris 2024 campaign.

“The commitment from these organisations to our sporting performances is huge and these global performances impact our international reputation.

“Notably, it was great to see the IOC and Paris 2024 creating the first gender equal Games and I commend the wāhine toa in our team, particularly those who competed and excelled as both incredible athletes and mothers of young children. It’s fantastic that 80% of our gold medals were won by women and we hope these incredible role models will inspire more girls, as well as boys, to play and enjoy sport.”

“Thank you to Sport NZ Chair Raewyn Lovett, CEO Raelene Castle and HPSNZ Director of High Performance Steve Tew, along with the Chairs and CEOs of our NSOs and their staff and management for the hard work and collaboration across the sporting system.

“I also acknowledge the Hon. Chris Bishop and I thank him for his leadership in New Zealand sport. We were delighted to share the final week at the Games with him.”

Nicol also acknowledged the NZOC commercial partners and donors who provide critical funding for the New Zealand Team.

“Our partners are so important to who we are and how we achieve our goals for New Zealand. Their contribution is so highly valued by the NZOC and the Team. We also thank those that were able to join us here in Paris and experience first-hand the power of the Olympic Games.”

She also acknowledged the Paris Olympic Games organisers.

“Finally, and on behalf of the New Zealand Team, I thank everyone at the IOC and at Paris 2024 who have worked so hard to deliver an incredible Games. The global performances kept New Zealanders glued to their Sky broadcast over the past 17 days and demonstrated the power of sport to bring people together. “

The NZOC now turns its attention to preparation for the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina in 2026, to be followed by the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

