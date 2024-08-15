Storytelling Theme Of Ngā Wāhi Auaha Creative Spaces Conference

Members of the Creative Spaces Network share insights at a cultural competency wānanga. Photo/Supplied.

Storytelling as a powerful advocacy tool is a theme threaded through a two-day conference, Ngā Wāhi Auaha Creative Spaces Conference 2024, organised by Arts Access Aotearoa and on in Wellington from 22 and 23 August.

More than 150 creative space leaders, tutors and artists will gather in Wellington for the conference, which will offer two days of keynote speakers, workshops, panel discussions and practical tools exploring storytelling and advocacy.

There are more than 70 creative spaces in towns and cities throughout New Zealand, where people who experience barriers to participation can make art and participate in arts activities such as theatre, dance, circus, music, film and creative writing. An estimated 30,000 people regularly attend these creative spaces.

Arts Access Aotearoa facilitates the Creative Space Network to strengthen and advocate for the health and social benefits of creative spaces. The overall conference theme is “Hāpaitia i ngā wāhi toi, advocate and amplify”.

Richard Benge, Executive Director, Arts Access Aotearoa, says the conference theme is particularly pertinent as 54 creative spaces transition from a three-year funding contract with Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage into a new chapter.

“Arts Access Aotearoa is working with creative spaces to ensure their value is recognised so they receive sustainable funding,” he says. “This conference is all about amplifying their voices and offering them some effective tools so they can be heard.”

Keynote speaker Libby Hakaraia

Following an opening address by Hon Paul Goldsmith, Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, keynote speaker Libby Hakaraia, the Managing Director at Māoriland Charitable Trust, will talk about the value of storytelling in connecting people and motivating change.

Alice Nash, Executive Director of Arts Investment at Creative Australia, will discuss the critical role of investment in the arts, drawing from her extensive experience with strategic funding and leadership.

Over breakfast on day two, bestselling author Emily Writes will share her journey as a writer, activist and director of Awhi Ngā Mātua, and explore how stories build communities,

A panel discussion, facilitated by Jessica Palalagi, General Manager of the Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi, will unwrap the elements that make a successful advocacy campaign. This will be followed by a workshop led by Tracey Monastra, Advocacy Manager at Creative New Zealand, about building advocacy campaigns and offering tools for collective action.

Addressing cultural responsiveness

The conference features keynote speaker Hone Hurihanganui and two workshops on cultural responsiveness. It aims to equip delegates with the knowledge and necessary tools to foster a culturally responsive and inclusive environment, promoting equity and wellbeing for all.

Hone Hurihanganui will lead a workshop on ending the colonial violence that harms Māori, focusing on structural and institutional racism. And his son, Aperahama Hurihanganui, will conduct a workshop introducing tikanga Māori, exploring its history, meaning, philosophy and contemporary applications.

Performance by pioneer of innovative, inclusive dance practice

Jolt, a pioneer of innovative, inclusive dance practice in Ōtautahi Christchurch, will present "Whakapapa", a work that shares the stories of six of its dancers, exploring identity and connection through dance, text and film. Jolt is then travelling to Glasgow to perform "Whakapapa" and deliver workshops at Gathered Together, a festival of inclusive dance performances, workshops and connections from 4 to 7 September.

Ngā Wāhi Auaha Creative Spaces Conference 2024 is free to attend, thanks to funding from Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage. In-person conference registrations have closed but you can register to attend the conference online until 5pm Tuesday 20 August.

Visit the Creative Spaces Network website for more information about the conference.

