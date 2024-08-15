Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
NZ On Screen Launches ScreenTalk Legends

Thursday, 15 August 2024, 10:31 am
Press Release: NZ On Screen

NZ On Screen uncovers insights from a selection of screen industry stalwarts in 10 new ScreenTalk interviews.

These interviews, the first in the Legends series, celebrate 10 screen legends who have helped shape the film and television industry in Aotearoa today. The series is designed to have the next generation capture and carry forward the legacy of New Zealand’s screen sector. Emerging filmmaker Rosie Howells interviews the long-time practitioners – discussing their work, inspirations, achievements, and the challenges they have faced throughout their careers. Wisdom and advice are also shared, along with predictions for the industry’s future.

Collectively, this selection of screen trailblazers represents a wealth of knowledge, stories and experience – working across a variety of roles, formats and genres. Interviewees include:

Alun Bollinger – Cinematographer
Goodbye Pork Pie, Vigil, Heavenly Creatures, Perfect Strangers, River Queen

Annie Collins – Editor
Patu!, Scarfies, Out of the Blue, Coming Home in the Dark

Dave Gibson – Producer
Away Laughing, Skitz, Duggan, The Insiders Guide to Happiness, Facelift

Gaylene Preston – Producer, Director
Mr Wrong, Ruby and Rata, Bread and Roses, Perfect Strangers, War Stories Our Mothers Never Told Us, Home by Christmas, Hope and Wire

John Barnett – Producer, Executive
Middle Age Spread, Beyond Reasonable Doubt, Footrot Flats - The Dog’s Tale, Whale Rider, Sione’s Wedding 

Julie Christie – Producer, Executive
Treasure Island, Mitre 10 Changing Rooms, Game of Two Halves, The Chair, Burying Brian

Murray Grindlay – Composer, Singer
Sleeping Dogs, Once Were Warriors, Broken English, multiple commercials

Robin Scholes – Producer
Kaleidoscope, Once Were Warriors, Broken English, Burying Brian, Mr Pip, Mahana, The Convert

Sam Neill – Actor, Director
Ashes, Sleeping Dogs, The Piano, Perfect Strangers, Dean Spanley, Harry, Hunt for the Wilderpeople 

Toa Fraser – Director, Writer
River Queen, No. 2, Dean Spanley, Giselle, The Dead Lands, Sweet Tooth

The Legends series of ScreenTalk interviews not only spotlights each individual’s projects and experience but is also set to inspire those who are taking their first steps into the screen industry. Memorable shoots, lessons learned, industry mentorship and working internationally vs locally are just some of the topics covered. 

The ScreenTalk Legends interview series is available to view from Thursday 15 August on NZ On Screen. Supporting content can be found on the ScreenTalk and NZ On Screen YouTube channels.

NZ On Screen is Aotearoa New Zealand’s screen-culture showcase, with more than 4,500 free-to-view titles from the beginning of the screen industry to the present day. Find us at www.nzonscreen.com.

