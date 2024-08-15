SIT Staff Nominated Finalists In Arts Awards

Southern Institute of Technology is well represented in the inaugural Southland Creative Arts Awards 2024, with two staff members being nominated as finalists across three categories.

Research Manager, Dr Sally Bodkin-Allen, and SIT Sound Tutor, Charlie Rodgers, are well-known in their respective fields, having used their creativity and expertise to establish a considerable presence in the Southland community and beyond.

Dr Bodkin-Allen has been nominated in two categories - Ascot Park Hotel Community Catalyst Individual: Awarded to a person that has made significant contributions to fostering a sense of community and connection within the Murihiku arts scene, and the Good Tech Team Leadership in the Arts Award: for an individual who has voluntarily steered groups or individuals to success, and has inspired and empowered those around them through leadership, management or administration.

Although she doesn’t know who nominated her for the awards, Dr Bodkin-Allen says it felt pretty special to be nominated. “Its an opportunity to celebrate what’s happening in our local community and highlight all of the things that happen in terms of the arts.” She had also nominated individuals for the awards and “was really happy” to see those people included in the list of finalists.

Dr Bodkin-Allen’s nominations reflect her years of involvement in arts events - as the instigator of the SIT Kids’ Concerts, Pictures in Her Head, Outreach Singing, Leftover Pavlova Productions, and roles such as Musical Director for The Addams Family Musical in Gore, and her own musical, 18 Eden Avenue, along with teaching at Out of School Music classes and contributing to events like Night of the Arts (NOTA), running community singing.

Having had such an extensive record over so many years, Dr Bodkin-Allen said she loves the support the arts receives in Southland. “I have been fortunate to get support from SIT, the Invercargill Licensing Trust (ILT), Creative Communities and Community Trust South, across many different events I have been involved with.” She also loves the way Southland audiences come out and support the arts, “even when they leave buying their tickets till the last minute!” And there are always other enthusiastic and skilled creatives to collaborate with, she added.

Currently in rehearsal for 18 Eden Avenue in Concert – on August 24th, Dr Bodkin-Allen has more projects underway and shows no sign of slowing down. She has started work on writing her next musical, along with co-collaborator Roger Gimblett. “It tells the true story of an incredible woman who lived in New Zealand in the 19th century and I can’t wait to bring this production to Southland audiences in 2026.”

When SIT Sound Tutor, Charlie Rodgers, found out his sister had nominated him in the awards, his first reaction was “it felt great to be thought of” for the nominations and he was thankful to be considered. “I am honoured to be nominated ...” It’s been a year of recognition for Mr Rodgers’ work as a sound engineer; he also received the Production Award in The Southland Musicians’ Club annual Southland Music Awards in July.

Mr Rodgers has 16 years experience as a Live/Studio Sound Engineer, and is also an Event Manager, and Musician. He is a SIT alumnus; he achieved the Certificate in Audio Engineering and Production in 2004, followed by a Bachelor of Audio Production, and graduated in 2007. “I have been teaching audio production, live sound, and sound engineering at SIT since 2017,” he said.

Outside his SIT role, Mr Rodgers is widely known for “my regular gig”, as the monitor engineer for NZ band, L.A.B for the past nine years, and has toured extensively with them, “...arenas and iconic venues throughout the United States, Netherlands, England, Australia, and New Zealand.” He’s also worked with a number of Aotearoa’s music royalty - Sir Dave Dobbyn, Six60, Stan Walker, Tiki Taane, The Black Seeds, Fat Freddy's Drop, Kora, Katchafire, Salmonella Dub, Shihad, Devilskin, Shapeshifter, and Hollie Smith. His work with international acts includes members of Bob Marley's band, The Wailers, UB40, Napalm Death, Carcass and more.

Being involved in large-scale events throughout the world with L.A.B gives Mr Rodgers current and relevant industry experience to pass onto his students. “... it helps me to give my students real-world industry skills and up-to-date knowledge within the field of live sound engineering and audio production.” He also utilises his talents and professional standards when organising live music events, or meeting requirements for touring artists or local community events.

And it looks like there’s a busy summer coming up with the band; “L.A.B. have three headline shows in New Zealand over summer, and plans to tour Australia, Hawaii, America, and Europe again next year,” he said.

Both Dr Bodkin-Allen and Mr Rodgers were looking forward to attending the gala awards dinner and celebrating the arts in Southland this Saturday at the Ascot Park Hotel, Invercargill, where all the winners will be announced.

