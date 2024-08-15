Ara Timaru New Trades Building Ready For Fit Out

The tapu on Ara Institute of Canterbury's new trades building in Timaru, which has been completed on time and on budget, is about to be lifted.

The building’s name, Tūterakiwhanoa, has been gifted by Te Runanga o Arowhenua and represents the Kai Tahu ancestor who, according to pūrākau (Māori creation stories) brought habitation to Te Waipounamu (the South Island).

Representatives from manawhenua, led by Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua upoko (head) Te Wera King, will officially bless the $2.5 million building, offering a karakia whakatuwhera to signify the commencement of something new.

The rūnganga performed a key role ahead of the build, instilling mauri (life force) into a special kohatu (stone) which has been embedded in the building’s foundation. A kowhai tree, which was blessed in acknowledgement of the physical resource being invested into the project will be planted at the tapu-lifting ceremony if ground conditions permit.

Friday’s ceremony marks the transition from building site to new build - ready for fit out and the arrival of ākonga (students) in the weeks ahead. A formal opening will be held once it’s fully operational.

At approximately 780m2, Tūterakiwhanoa replaces current facilities dating back to the 1960s. It will provide a mix of engineering spaces for activities for multiple learning streams, including gas and electric welding, lathe and machining and fabrication.

It will allow Ara to expand its training options, provide improved space for learning and the flexibility to replace and change equipment in the future to meet the changing needs of industry.

"It’s a move to a more contemporary learning environment, reflective of the expectation of a modern educational facility and mimicking what can be found in the workplace," Regional Executive Director and Ara Business Division Lead Darren Mitchell said.

"It will allow for larger class sizes to suit forecast growth with better work zones and will ultimately lead to a far better learning experience for students," Mitchell added.

The design and build has been led by Colin Shore Builders who, having been involved since very early in the process, are credited with saving the project time and money. The project has utilised local contractors where possible including local architect John Rushton.

The design incorporates two lean-tos to signify the peaks of Aoraki, seamlessly connecting the existing TJ and TX blocks and resulting in a shared learning precinct with opportunity for smoother workflow.

The shapes created in the roofline provide natural light and ventilation to the centre of the building.

Mitchell said the said the project builds on the district’s strong history in the engineering, welding and fabrication fields, based around the rural sector and the port.

"This investment demonstrates our commitment and should bring confidence to the region around the ability students to learn in modern, fit-for-purpose facilities at a local level," he said.

Note: Media are welcome to attend Friday’s ceremony and are invited to meet at the carpark area by the building on the corner of Theodosia and North streets at 11am on Friday 16 August.

© Scoop Media

