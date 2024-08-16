Al Park Releases New Album 'Monkey' Today

Monkey cover (Photo/Supplied) Al Park (Photo/Supplied)

Today Al Park has released his third album ‘Monkey’. Again produced by Dick Picton and following on from the surprise success of 2022’s ‘Pony’.

The songs of Monkey sound just as energised and engaged as anything else you might hear from any younger artist (See ‘Vandalised’) but it also marks a deep and reflective outlook from a man who's been herea while (see ‘Twilight Hour’).

From the young punk with a telecaster, to the old soul with the acoustic, Al has been not just a representative of music but sensei to some of its strongest exports (Marlon Williams, Aldous Harding, Delaney Davidson, the Adams - McGrath and Hattaway), always there making the magic move and the music sing.

A man who has no thoughts of retiring, Al is still digging in the record mines and as excited as a teenager with their first demo, Al keeps making records and writing songs and singing them for whomever comes a listening but more importantly because songs are his story. His comfort and joy, fire and light, answers and questions all at once.

© Scoop Media

