The Others Way Festival RETURNS For 2024!

Friday, 16 August 2024, 8:22 am
Press Release: Banished Music

ALERT! The Others Way Festival cauldron is boiling again. Bubbling with sumptuous and wild ingredients, Tāmaki Makaurau's favourite street party is back to take over the Karangahape Road precinct on Saturday November 30, 2024 with Super Earlybird tickets ON SALE NOW.

Auckland's most beloved multi-venue music festival will feature over 30 acts playing at venues up and down the city's iconic Karangahape Road and its surrounds, including an all ages zone, alluring international acts, and Aotearoa’s freshest and finest local talent.

Making a cherished home in music lovers' hearts since 2015, The Others Way has captured a dedicated audience of music enthusiasts and tastemakers by bringing a diverse and eclectic lineup of indie, pop, electronic, hip-hop, soul, punk, metal, folk and more.

Save the date, prepare your crew and get excited for the mighty return of The Others Way on Saturday November 30, 2024. Artist announcements will be revealed in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for the full festival lineup and updates on The Others Way via the festival’s Facebook and Instagram.

Don’t miss out—super earlybird tickets are on sale now via Moshtix and include buy now, pay later options via Zip. Or you can nab them instore from our friends at Flying Out, 80 Pitt Street. Grab your tickets today and prepare for an epic day of music and celebration!

