NZ Volley Ferns Push Australia Again In Trans-Tasman Volleyball Series

Another close finish for the New Zealand Volley Ferns against the Australian Women's Volleyroos in the trans-Tasman series in Auckland.

The Australian side won match four out of five 27-25, 25-12, 27-25 for their fourth success of the series, but once again the Kiwi side coached by Adam Wastson showed improvement against their opponents who have pro players on their side.

The home team had a set point at 25-24 in the first set and again in the third set at the same score as well, but at the vital times throughout the series weren't able to convert the points when they needed.

In the second set the Australians upped the tempo and intensity getting an early lead and not letting up on the pressure as they experimented with their lineup.

Experienced Volley Ferns player Liz Hanna from Canterbury lamented the fact the team had come so close at times in game four after a five set match the night before.

"We're making moves in the right direction. It's a bit of salt in the wound after last night we took them to five, to come down in three is a bit rough," she said.

" Finishing, that last little piece, that's what we're missing. In all four games we've shown we can do it. We can hang with them, it's just a matter of being able to convert," said Hanna who was thankful the team has got time on the court at home, their first game in New Zealand since 2019.

"It's been special for us. coming out of these camps. It's nice to be able to compete internationally to see where we are and what we need to do."

There were a number of dividual players who put in a good performance for New Zealand. Hanna was used as an impact player creating opportunities for the side while Jahmal Beckmannflay enjoyed her time on court with some key touches as did Anilse Fitzi.

The fifth and final match of the series is Friday 16 August at the Manurewa Netball Centre.

© Scoop Media

