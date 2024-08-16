Grace Nweke To Play In Australia In 2025

The Netball New Zealand (NNZ) Board confirmed today that Grace Nweke has advised NNZ she will play in the Australian domestic competition in 2025.

Nweke will still be eligible for the 2024 international Silver Ferns season having played for the MG Mystics in this calendar year.

She will be unavailable for Silver Ferns selection for the 2025 international season.

NNZ Board chair Matt Whineray said the Board acknowledged and respected Grace’s decision.

“We understand this has been a very difficult decision for Grace to make, and one that she has not taken lightly. As someone who is a future leader within the Silver Ferns, Grace has expressed to us her desire to continue to grow both on and off the court and be the best Silver Fern she can be,” Whineray said.

“We look forward to seeing Grace back in time for the Commonwealth Games and 2027 Netball World Cup.”

Nweke said she understood the sacrifice that she was making, and thanked NNZ for the many conversations along the way and the mutual respect that had been shown.

“To me the most important thing is to maintain strong and healthy relationships and to me that is always about communication. I will now focus on the upcoming Silver Ferns season and give my all to the black dress, understanding that I will also need to fight for my position back in the side when the time comes and I am once again available for the Silver Ferns,” she said.

Netball New Zealand wishes Grace every success for the 2025 season.

