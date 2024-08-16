PNC Unveils Smooth Music Video For ‘Zig Zag’ Feat. David Dallas

The magic combination of award-winning NZ rappers PNC and long-time collaborator DAVID DALLAS on hot new tune ‘ZIG ZAG’ is an undeniable vibe, and their fans are right there for it, sending the super chill track straight into the Hot NZ Singles Chart at #3.

Made with the welcome support of NZ ON AIR, the stunning and stylish video is an excellent complementary fit for ‘Zig Zag’, visually enhancing the two-part journey aspect of the song.

With producer Matt Miller at the helm to harness the vivid flow of these two elemental rap forces, PNC and Dallas combined their talents and mad rhyme skills to bring the fire on a track set to reaffirm their dominance in the New Zealand Hip-Hop scene.

‘Zig Zag’ is a smooth jam, uniting two of NZ’s best who seamlessly deliver a track with a strong emphasis on lyricism, reminiscent of the straight talking renaissance era of Rap.

As part of PNC’s resurgence in the local music scene, ‘Zig Zag’ is the third track to lay the foundation of his new project UNBOTHERED RAPPER, following on from previous single ‘SJ 23’ and first single ‘MAZDA FAMILIA’.

In 2016, he released The Luke Vailima EP, earning another Best Urban Hip-Hop Album nomination, followed by a renewed focus of his energies on behind-the-scenes work as he earned an Honours Degree in Psychology while simultaneously continuing to release music with tracks ‘Heil Maria’ and ‘Ring Bells’.

PNC is back and ready to excite your ears once again. Watch this space and witness his welcome return to the scene with new project UNBOTHERED RAPPER, which will see ten singles dropped over the year, culminating in the full album release in February 2025.

