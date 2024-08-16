Blooming Fun At The Waiheke Garden Festival!

The much-loved Jassy Dean Trust Waiheke Garden Festival returns on 9-10 November 2024! With 10 gorgeous gardens, local art, plant sales, market stalls, delectable food, and live music, it’s the perfect way to soak up springtime on Waiheke Island.

Since 2001, this festival has been spreading sunshine by supporting kids and families on Waiheke facing health challenges. Every dollar raised goes directly to the Jassy Dean Trust, a charity that has been dedicated to this important work for over 30 years.

(Photo/Supplied)

“This year’s festival promises to ‘wow’ visitors with a mix of new gardens and beloved classics on display,” says Jo Ewer, Festival Organiser. “From the glorious Sacred Blessings Sanctuary to charming potager gardens, there’s something to inspire everyone!”

The festival kicks off with a pre-festival treat: local landscape designer Lyndell Shannon will spill all the secrets she picked up at the Chelsea Flower Show during a special talk at Placemakers Garden Centre on Saturday 9th at 8.30am. Perfect for sparking those creative garden ideas!

Visitors can explore the gardens by car, on the Fullers 360 bus tour, or even on an eco-friendly e-bike with a special discounted ticket package available. Gardens are spread across the island, and where access is tricky, free shuttle buses ensure that nothing is missed.

The festival is a celebration of nature, art, and community, featuring fantastic local talent. Groove to the sounds of jazz/soul duo Alex Ludbrook and Peter Reilly, kick up your heels with the Sirens, or relax back to piano accordionist Pauline Stewart—all performing for a great cause.

This year, a brand-new ‘art stop’ at Studio 309 will showcase stunning sculptures, paintings, and ceramics, with artist Belinda Fabris and a host of others generously donating a portion of their sales to the Trust. Selected gardens will also feature works from Waiheke’s finest, including Tom Wilson’s botanical paintings, Sue Wickison’s stunning merchandise, and Zoe Leeb du Toit’s colourful creations.

And of course, there’s the legendary Ngaio’s Plant Sale, where visitors can grab a bargain while supporting a worthy cause. For over 20 years, Ngaio Lewis has been growing and selling plants from her Onetangi home, with all proceeds benefiting the Jassy Dean Trust.

Delicious snacks, coffee, and scones will be available at various locations, and a dedicated lunch spot with live music and a licensed bar will ensure that taste buds are well taken care of.

“This festival is our biggest fundraiser, and it just keeps getting better,” says Greg Dean, Founder of the Jassy Dean Trust. “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who makes it happen—our sponsors, especially Fullers 360 and eRide Waiheke, local businesses, our plant sale organiser Ngaio Lewis, our musicians and artists, and the over 100 volunteers who ensure everything runs smoothly!”

© Scoop Media

