Playcentre Messy Play Week

Saturday, 17 August 2024, 7:34 pm
Press Release: Playcentre Aotearoa

Playcentre Messy Play Week is a free event for whānau with pēpi and tamariki aged 0-6 years being held from Monday 19 August to Friday 23 August at Playcentres across Aotearoa.

Playcentre Messy Play Week is a chance to have fun with your tamariki and to be involved in supporting them to learn through play, without the mess at home.

There will be a variety of messy play activities offered, such as painting, playdough, sand, clay, slime, gloop and more.

According to Playcentre Aotearoa Chief Executive David Moger “messy play provides a range of learning opportunities for tamariki.”

“It builds language and numeracy skills, supports physical development and provides opportunities for scientific exploration and relationship building. Most importantly though, it is lots of fun,” says Moger.

Playcentre is a nationwide charity with more than 400 centres, where parents play and learn alongside their tamariki and make connections with other parents in their community.

To get involved in Messy Play Week, you can make a booking to visit your local Playcentre at www.playcentre.org.nz

