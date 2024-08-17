Kissing Concrete: A Brand New Single From Australian Country Singer Kris Cummins.

‘Kissing Concrete’ is Kris’ lead out single, and has been lifted from his long awaited full length 21 song album ‘Something I’ve Gotta Have’. Written by Nashville writers Bill Warrington, Cyndi Torres and TJ Kirby. Engineered & Produced by John Ertler of John Ertler Recording Services in Kenthurst Sydney and Tom Harding at Tombstone Recording Studios in Nashville. ‘Kissing Concrete’ was inspired by a real-life event. The song writers were out to lunch and saw a passer-by trip and “kiss the concrete”. This led to the exploration of the idea of your feet kissing the concrete, a cool dance beat, and a new song being born.

Kris Cummins is from Taralga NSW in Australia. He lives the country music lifestyle as a truck driver, driving long haul interstate on Australia’s baron but breathtaking landscapes, a great inspiration for an amazing up and coming country artist. Kris Cummins has that true country sound, a deep timbre bass baritone voice. Gentle but strong, soft and alluring. He has a natural passion in his voice which is rare to find and has coupled that voice with some terrific Nashville based writers to bring his latest single ‘Kissing Concrete’ to life.

Kris’ new single ‘Kissing Concrete’ follows on from his former EP ‘Little Love ’, which produced the outstanding singles ‘Say When’, and ‘A Little Love’, and his beautiful track ‘Coming Down With Something’, which rose to number 2 on the Australian national country music airplay chart in 2019. ‘Kissing Concrete’ shares a hint of the talent waiting for us to discover with his stunning new album, ‘Something I’ve Gotta Have’ out now on all digital platforms.

Kris Cummins - Kissing Concrete

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4StVW0bMKWqE7oS4cC0QgS

New Album - Something I’ve Gotta Have

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0n9eEdReyeVJq762e0ca9J

Find Kris Cummins

Website: www.kriscummins.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/kriscumminsmusic

