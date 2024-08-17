Match Day 1 | New Zealand And Fiji Get Off To Perfect Start

The Kiwis hit the ground running at Friendship Hall, with two goals in the early stages. Tessa Leong scoring the first goal in OFC Futsal Women's Nations Cup history, before Hannah Kraakman added a second to help build a platform.

Tonga worked valiantly and looked to hit on the break but were second best for most of the opening period.

Leong was at the heart of much of New Zealand's attack and it was she who made it three-nil for New Zealand

A fourth followed not long after. Excellent quick feet by Alosi Bloomfield created space and her accurate cross was tucked away by Jamie Evans.

Tonga were struggling to weather the storm, despite some opportunistic efforts from range, and conceded a fifth with a little under five minutes remaining in the half. Maxine Cooper's effort from range finding the net to put her side well in control.

The second-half failed to match the intensity of the first half and Tonga were good value, raising their performance and forcing Danielle Bradley into a number of fine saves, especially from the increasingly dangerous Ana Polovili.

Unfortunately for Manu Tualau's side, they couldn't make the most of their chances and the Kiwis put the foot down as the half wore on.

Alosi Bloomfield got the goal her display deserved, before Shiv Anthony added a seventh.

A deflected effort from Bremner made it eight, before nine and ten came courtesy of Jemma Catherwood and Libby Boobyer respectively.

New Zealand: 10 (Tessa LEONG 4', 10', Hannah KRAAKMAN 6', Jamie EVANS 15', Maxine COOPER 18', Alosi BLOOMFIELD 32', Shivy ANTHONY 35', Jordana BREMNER 37', Jemma CATHERWOOD 40', Libby BOOBYER 40')

Tonga: 0

HT: 5-0

In the days second match, Fiji got a vital victory - overcoming Tahiti 2-1 to grab three points thanks to two goals from Koleta Likuculacula.

In front of a noisy crowd in Friendship Hall, both sides hit the ground running, with the opening spell being an end-to-end affair.

Fiji's Cema Nasau was a constant threat, hitting the outside of the box after only a handful of minutes before being thwarted soon after by Tahiti goalkeeper Corail Harry.

At the other end, Tahiti were dangerous on the counter, with the powerful presence of Marina Rameha proving difficult to deal with for the Fijian defence. The No.9 created space for herself well, but her effort from range was straight at Mereoni Tinaimakubuna.

The game sparked into life towards the end of the first fourty minutes, with Tahiti taking the lead in the 15th minute thanks to the ever-present Remeha.

It didn't take Fiji long to respond, however. Koleta Likuculacula brought the ball down expertly on the right-hand side of the Tahiti box, before cutting onto her left-foot and drilling an effort past Harry to restore parity.

Fiji continued to be the stronger of the two sides in the second period but neither side were able to trouble the scoreboard.

Louisa Simmons provided the Fijians with some added bite in midfield, and she almost found a way through, winning the ball tenaciously, but her low effort was coped with by Harry.

The influential Cema Nasau looked the likeliest to strike next but was continually frustrated by the equally impressive Harry in goal. The 'keeper's aggressive style making it difficult for the Fijians to finish with any sense of composure.

Tahiti's efforts took a significant hit when Ninauea Hioe saw red for a second yellow card - leaving her side a player short for two minutes.

Fiji looked to turn the screw, and whilst were unable to score with the player advantage, finally found the breakthrough with minutes left on the clock.

Tahiti goalkeeper Harry made an excellent double save from a free-kick but was powerless to deny Likuculacula, who got a deserved second for herself to make it 2-1.

Tahiti: 1 (Marina RAHEMA 15')

Fiji: 1 (Koleta LIKUCULACULA 19', 37')

HT: 1-1

