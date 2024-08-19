Fund Launched To Support Media Projects In Pacific Languages

Pacific Media Network and the Ministry for Pacific Peoples are pleased to announce the launch of a new fund aimed at supporting media projects in Pacific languages in Aotearoa.

The Moana Reo Media Fund empowers creators to produce innovative media content that celebrates and preserves Pacific languages and cultures.

This initiative comes at a critical time when the need for authentic representation and storytelling is more important than ever.

“This Fund represents our dedication to supporting and uplifting Pacific communities by providing a platform for their stories to be heard,” Pacific Media Network CEO Don Mann says. “We believe that by investing in projects that celebrate Pacific languages, we can create a more inclusive and representative media landscape.”

Secretary for Pacific Peoples, Gerardine Clifford-Lidstone says the Ministry is proud to partner with Pacific Media Network on this important endeavour.

“Media plays a crucial role reflecting the diverse cultures of Pacific peoples in New Zealand. By supporting projects in Pacific languages, we preserve our cultural heritage, and promote pride and identity among Pacific communities across the country.”

“I look forward to seeing the creative media projects that result from this fund, particularly from our talented Pacific youth who may be looking to kick start a career in the industry.”

The Fund opens on 26 August and encourages ideas that will embrace and use Pacific languages across a variety of platforms.

There will be different funding pools. Around 10 diverse projects for funding requests up to $50,000, five youth audience focused projects with funding up to $100,000 and one signature project that is up to $220,000.

The range of funding pools aim to provide resources and support to projects in Pacific languages to amplify diverse voices and narratives that are often not reflected in mainstream media.

The Fund will be open to creators, filmmakers, journalists, and content producers who are passionate about telling stories in Pacific languages.

Applications will close on Friday 13 September 2024 at 5pm.

For more information on how to apply for the Moana Reo Media Fund, please visit pmn.co.nz/moana-reo-media-fund

© Scoop Media

