Fast Kiwis Have To Settle For Top Fifteen At Nürburgring

Despite having front-running pace, the Kiwis had to settle for 15th. Picture Swoosh Motorsport Communications

William Exton and Tom Bewley took another top fifteen result in the second one-hour race of the ADAC GT4 Germany weekend at the Nürburgring.

It was another frustrating race for the Kiwi duo, however, after early contact put them out of contention for a top five result.

The second race of the weekend had much better weather than the first and on a dry track, Will avoided any first lap dramas in the traffic to settle in to tenth and in a battle pack from fourth through to 12th.

A Safety Car after seven minutes meant another busy restart, but Exton managed to gain a place for ninth and looked comfortable.

Exton ran in ninth early on. Picture Swoosh Motorsport Communications

Unfortunately, with ten minutes to go in his stint, he was tipped into a spin by the Fourie BMW and that dropped him right back to 19th. Any chance of result worthy of their pace was lost but Will settled b ack in to its and fought his way quickly back up to 13th before his pit stop.

With a few cars pitting before the KCMG GR Supra GT4 EVO, Tom Bewley re-joined in 17th and got his head down for his half hour, setting a rapid pace as he did his best to salvage a decent result. At the flag he had progressed to 15th.

“Another frustrating day for the drivers given they definitely were able to match the pace of the leaders,” said TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand Motorsport Manager Nicolas Caillol. “A top ten was easily on without the early incident and the various Safety Car periods.

“While the result doesn’t reflect their speed, the boys can be very satisfied with their performance on debut on one of the most competitive GT4 series in the world.

“Overall, it’s been a great week.”

© Scoop Media

