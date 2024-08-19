Only Good News For Wellington This Week

The city is set for a boost this week with more than 2,500 people expected to attend a special event at the Te Rauparaha Arena.

Locals will join with visitors from as far as Napier, Hāwera and Ohakune to attend the “Declare the Good News!” 2024 Convention presented by Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Running from Friday to Sunday, the free public event plans to deliver only good news, while also fueling the city’s economy.

“These conventions are a highlight of the year for thousands of people, who now more than ever want to experience some positivity and good news in their lives,” says Victor Ioramo, National Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“We’ve been hosting conventions in New Zealand for more than 100 years, and we love meeting together with the community to reflect on the reasons we have to stay hopeful,” he says.

The event is one of 12 to be held around New Zealand, with almost 10,000 anticipated to attend. Last year, nearly 13 million attended more than 6,000 conventions worldwide.

Designed to comfort and encourage, the program will feature 64 Bible-based videos, interviews, talks and symposiums to provide practical guidance to people of all ages.

“The program will include topics such as why we need good news, how we can use it to defeat bad news, and why we don’t need to fear bad news. The three-day event is designed to inspire confidence and build hope in the future,” he says.

A special feature of this year’s convention will be the debut of the first episode from a new 1,000-minute epic of Jesus’ life, entitled The Good News According to Jesus. Produced entirely by an all-volunteer cast and crew in Australia, the 18-part series is a culmination of more than five years of dedicated work and more than a century of research.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been active in New Zealand since 1904 and held their first convention in the city in 1912.

All of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ meetings, conventions, Bible study aids and videos are free of charge and available to the public. No collections are ever taken.

For more information, please visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.

Details: 23-25 August 2024

Friday from 9:20am to 5:00pm.

Saturday from 9:20am to 5:00pm.

Sunday from 9:20am to 3:40pm.

Venue: Te Rauparaha Arena

17 Parumoana Street, Porirua

