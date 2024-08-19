Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Voodoo Bloo Unveils Their Most Out-there Album Yet “Dead-End Rodeo“

Monday, 19 August 2024
Press Release: Voodoo Bloo

The band's third full-length project lands OUT NOW!

WOW, what a weekend! The lead single "A Good Day" made two huge Spotify playlists and is well on it's way to 2000 streams already. We are very excited about this third studio album, “Dead-End Rodeo” (Link) which launched last Friday.

“Dead-End Rodeo” represents our most ambitious project to date, blending the raw energy and innovative sounds that our fans have come to love. We believe this album will resonate deeply with your audience, and we would be honored if you could consider it for airplay, reviews, and interviews.

Our previous album, “The Blessed Ghost” was produced by the renowned Greg Haver, known for his work with the Manic Street Preachers. Greg’s expertise and experience significantly shaped our sound, and we are proud of the evolution our music has undergone since then.

We have recently had many global successes on all streaming platforms, especially in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand, with Spotify adding us to their "Local Noise" & "All New Punk" playlists with our headline single, and Apple adding us to many playlists shown in the image below for the singles that led up to this record.

The lads are available for interviews to discuss the inspiration behind “Dead-End Rodeo,” the creative process, and future plans.

Thank you for considering Voodoo Bloo for your platform. We look forward to the possibility of collaborating with you, and sharing our music with a wider audience.

 

