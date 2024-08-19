Rotorua Businesses Backing Charge On Men’s Mental Health

In early October, 21 former NRL and Kiwi players will take to the field in Rotorua in support of Māori and Pasifika men’s mental health.

Leading the charge is former Kiwi, Warriors, Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys player Sione Faumuina, who has gathered a raft of former players to kit up for the cause, as well as the support of a number of local businesses and organisations backing the event.

But this event isn’t just about hard hits and side steps. The inaugural League Legends event will include three matches on October 12, as well as a full day of visits to a number of Rotorua businesses that have a high Māori and Pacific Island male workforce.

The event wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the generosity of local businesses that picked up the ball to sponsor the event. One of those that answered the call is heavy transport truck and trailer manufacturer, Mills-Tui.

A part of the Rotorua community for more than 50 years, Mills-Tui supports a number of community events, but this one in particular holds a deep connection with the mostly male-staffed business.

Managing Director, Dean Purves, says since the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has had a huge emphasis on mental health.

“In our industry, more often than not, people see talking about their issues as a weakness – but in reality, it’s the complete opposite and something that should be encouraged.”

“Rugby League Legends XIII is a great opportunity to do that – we’re talking about really tough guys, putting themselves out there to raise awareness for others. Plus we get to enjoy a game of footy, it’s a win-win,” says Purves.

Having worked with Faumuina in the past, Purves felt the timing was right to get on board and do their bit.

"Whether it’s keeping up with rent, paying a mortgage or even just having enough money for groceries, our guys are out there working hard for their whānau in what is a difficult time for many.

“The stresses of life combined with the stresses of work, can take a huge toll on mental health,” he says.

“The footy pitch is a familiar place for most of our guys, and when talking about men and their feelings, it's the perfect place to have these discussions.”

While Purves has a long history with the sport, growing up in the staunch Rugby League suburb of Halswell in Christchurch, he says a number of Mills-Tui’s foreign staff may have never seen a game in their life, which means it’s a special occasion for everyone.

Faumuina hopes the event will raise awareness of mental health for Māori and Pacific Island men and inform people of the help and support that is available.

“Statistics show that Pacific Island and Māori men are overrepresented in mental health and harm statistics. I know this myself having experienced rock bottom on numerous occasions in the past,” he says.

“In short, I want and need people – men in particular - to know that there is no shame in having mental health challenges, and that it is okay to ask for help.

“But just as importantly, I also want men to know that it’s okay to reach out to check on someone – sometimes that is the most important first step.”

Ben Matulino, Jordan Kahu, Brad Takairangi and Sam Rapira are just four of the league legends who will kit up for the team, coached by former Kiwi league international David Fa’alogo and NRL premiership winner Roy Asotasi.

They will take on a strong Bay of Plenty invitational side, with the match being livestreamed for the rest of Aotearoa to enjoy.

For further information about the League Legends events in October, go to https://www.sionefaumuina.nz/leaguelegendsxiii

For sponsorship and support opportunities, contact Sione directly on sione@sionefaumuina.nz

