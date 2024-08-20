From Brain Injury To International Comeback: Gemma Lee’s Triumphant Return

(Photo/Supplied)

In November 2021, Gemma Lee was a brand on the rise, gaining international acclaim and winning an Emerging Designer Award on the global stage. After a stunning debut at New Zealand Fashion Week and capturing attention worldwide for her unique, show-stopping wetsuits, the future looked incredibly bright. But just weeks after launching her last collection, life took a devastating turn. A surfing incident resulted in a life-altering concussion (read more here), forcing Gemma into a two-year battle for recovery.

The injury transformed even the simplest tasks into marathon efforts. What was once a thriving business became a test of endurance, as she fought to keep her brand alive. Designing a new collection felt impossible; instead, Gemma focused on maintaining her loyal customer base, ensuring her past favorites remained available as she navigated each day with overwhelming fatigue and emotional challenges.

But Gemma Lee’s story is one of resilience. Now, fully recovered, she returns with a fresh perspective on life and a renewed zest for her craft. The result is a brand new swimwear collection that marks her triumphant comeback—one that speaks volumes about her strength, creativity, and determination.

This latest collection, Aloha Avenue launching on September 25th, is a vibrant celebration of life, inspired by the tropical beauty of Waikiki, Hawaii, where it was brought to life in an unforgettable photoshoot. The designs are infused with Gemma’s signature retro touch, featuring hibiscus flowers, palm trees, starfish, and shells—all crafted from sustainable, recycled nylon and produced in an ethically certified factory.

For those who have followed her journey, this collection is more than just swimwear—it’s a message that Gemma Lee is back, better than ever. With her return, she reaffirms her commitment to creating sustainable, stylish swimwear that resonates with those who value both fashion and the planet.

