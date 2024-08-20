ATTRITION (UK) Announce Australian & New Zealand Tour Dates

World-renowned UK industrial and cinematic darkwave innovators ATTRITION released their long-awaited new album, ‘The Black Maria’ on Two Gods Records in March this year, to widespread critical acclaim. Formed in 1980 in Coventry, England, ATTRITION are now about to embark on their first ever tour to Australia, along with a return visit to New Zealand, in October-November 2024. ATTRITION founder and mainstay Martin Bowes says:

“It may have taken us 40 years, but we are finally coming to play in Australia! We are more than excited about our first tour there, and looking forward to our return to New Zealand, six years on... meeting old friends, and venturing to the South Island! We will be covering so much ground, in support of the new album, The Black Maria. Be seeing you...”

ATTRITION are joined for the Australian leg of the tour by New South Wales industrial synth crust outfit Schkeuditzer Kreuz, and by Canadian ritual-ambient/ethereal artist Subterranea (ATTRITION’s Alia Synesthesia) for all AU and NZ shows, except Melbourne.

Along the way, ATTRITION and co are joined by special guests Life Cult, The Cold Field, DevilMonkey, Mankind, Death of Art, Palliative, Sounds Like Winter, Chiffon Magnifique, Acclimate, Placenta Cookbook, Breaches, Wallowitch, Vihil, and TGM: offering up some of Australia and New Zealand’s finest underground music, while local darkwave, post-punk, goth and industrial DJs get their spook on behind the decks for the Halloween season.

The 11-date tour kicks off in Perth on 24 October, before taking ATTRITION, Schkeuditzer Kreuz, and Subterranea to Adelaide, Frankston, and Hobart on 25, 26 and 27 October. ATTRITION and Schkeuditzer Kreuz then make a special Halloween appearance in Melbourne on 31 October, before Subterranea rejoins them for shows in Sydney and Brisbane on 1 and 2 November, and a daytime show in Nambour, Queensland on 3 November, winding up the Australian leg of the tour.

ATTRITION and Subterranea next head to New Zealand, where they play their first ever South Island show in Christchurch on 7 November, and return to Wellington and Auckland on 8 and 9 November, for the first time since 2018. Undertheradar.co.nz writes:

“Embracing and unlocking the artistic potentialities afforded by emerging synthesiser / drum machine technology in the early '80s, Attrition's four decade plus back catalogue is shadowy, vast and deep, encompassing eighteen studio long players, nearly a dozen live albums — including 2018's Live in Wellington. New Zealand. 11.05.18 — and countless compilation contributions. Peers with Chris & Cosey, Nurse With Wound and Coil, do not miss Attrition in early November, joined for all dates by Canadian ritual-ambient practitioners Subterranea and local special guests...”

