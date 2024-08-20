Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Erin Routliffe Claims Maiden WTA 1000 Title

Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 7:32 pm
Press Release: Tennis NZ

Erin Routliffe has added winning a WTA 1000 title to her list of illustrious achievements.

The world No 1 and current US Open champion has won the Cincinnati Open with Asia Muhammad, defeating Leylah Fernandez from Canada and Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putinseva in the final.

It was another epic match for Routliffe and her American partner, winning it 3-6 6-1 10-4 in one hour, 20 minutes on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

Both teams struggled to convert break points, with Routliffe and Muhammad winning just two of the 12 they had, while Fernandez and Putinseva were one from 10.

However, the key to this victory for Routliffe and Muhammad was their ability to come through on the sudden-death deuce points, which are such a crucial part of doubles matches on the WTA circuit.

Routliffe and Muhammad won six of the eight deciding points, which kept them in a final that was decided by small margins.

But just getting to the final seemed a long shot for Routliffe and Muhammad as they had to save a match point against them in their quarterfinal clash against Demi Schuurs and Luisa Stefani.

However, they came through that tight moment and won the following two matches to lift the silverware in a final that finished after 11pm local time.

This was Routliffe’s fifth appearance in a WTA 1000 final and on the previous four occasions she finished runner-up, three times with her regular partner Gaby Dabrowski and once with Coco Gauff, at the Italian Open.

This title extends Routliffe’s points lead over everyone else at the top of the world rankings, as she’ll be on 9550 points when they’re next updated, while the Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova, who lost in the quarterfinals in Cincinnati, will be on 8470 and this further enhances Routliffe's chances of ending the year at No 1.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Tennis NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 