Full Throttle Racing A Test Of Nerves And Skills

Timaru’s Kolby Brookland (Yamaha), likely to be among the leading riders at this year's New Zealand Motocross TT Nationals this weekend. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

AUGUST 19, 2024: If you can picture superbike racing on a grass track, then you’ll have no trouble at all imagining what it may look like at the annual New Zealand Motocross TT Nationals near Timaru this coming weekend.

Riders from all the various dirt bike codes are expected to flock to the course at the property of Stu and Catrina Coles, 810 Woolshed Valley Rd, Otaio, Saint Andrews, just a few kilometres south of Timaru, for the Timaru Yamaha-sponsored event on Saturday and Sunday (August 27 and 28).

It is a sporting code that combines horsepower with heroics, demands both boldness and bravery, couples speed with stamina, mixes torque with technique and it is sure to be an entertainment spectacle on the mostly-flat grassland course.

Organised by the South Canterbury Motorcycle Club, the entry list for the event is likely to include the stars of motocross, cross-country, enduro and possibly even road-racing and super motard exponents too, and they will surely hit eye-watering speeds as they chase national glory.

Racing on the grassland track will no doubt push the athletes to their limits, particularly when the mostly flat grassland paddock becomes progressively rougher after each race.

With riders almost equal in the horsepower stakes, it will be the individuals who start fastest, accelerate soonest and brake latest who will benefit the most.

“This is the second time that we (the South Canterbury Motorcycle Club) have hosted the NZ Motocross TT Nationals, the first being back in 2022 which was held only 20km away from where this year's event is to be held,” said club president Clayton Lucas.

“As a club and committee, we are excited to have the opportunity to host this event and see it as a great way for us to promote our club as well as the South Canterbury region.

“The terrain for this track is flat to rolling farmland, with a bit of steeper stuff to test the nerves and ability of the riders.”

A few of the top local riders likely to shine include Andrew Richardt, Josh May, Michael Dunn, Matt Squire, Kolby Brookland, Tom Waldron, Braden Lucas, Cory Gould, Nicholas Oakshott, Jackson Weir, Henry Lucas, Riki Butson, Ben Rogers, Fletcher McCall, William Rogers, Riley Caird, Nikita Richardt, Kylie Ivey, Hamish Collins, Jeremy Shaw and Ken Caird, to name a few.

Some of these individuals, plus plenty of other talented riders from all parts of the country, could expect to be contenders this time around too.

With racing for so many separate national classes over the two days, as well as support and mini classes being run, the term "flat track" may be a little misleading, with the track expected to be rough and rutted by late Sunday afternoon, when rider fitness will play as much a part in the outcomes as any riders' bravery, skill or horsepower advantage.

In addition to Timaru Yamaha, the event is sponsored by One 22 Designs, Fabtech Engineering Solutions, Central Insurance, Corporate Print, Lucas Contracting 2007 Ltd, JA Harrex Mechanical, PGG Wrightson Real Estate, Graeme Richardt Motors, Heartland Steel, Solve Physio, Bidfood Timaru, Geeves Scaffolding, Ground Up Safety and Euro Ag.

Credit: Words and photo by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

