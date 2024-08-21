World Class International Cast Announced For The Lord Of The Rings – A Musical Tale Ahead Of Its Auckland Season

Kevin Wallace Productions, GWB Entertainment and Middle-earth Enterprises are proud to announce today the international cast of multi-skilled actor-musicians who will grace The Civic stage for the New Zealand season of The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale this November.

The thirty-strong company includes Tom Amandes (Gandalf), Tony Bozzuto (Gollum), Rick Hall (Bilbo Baggins), Michael Kurowski (Samwise Gamgee), Spencer Davis Milford (Frodo Baggins) and Lauren Zakrin (Galadriel). This talented cast will perform in Auckland fresh from a stellar season at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Industry bible Broadway World said of the international cast: “Tom Amandes (as Gandalf) turns in one of the best performances of the night. His conception of Gandalf is the epitome of calm yet powerful; the acting choices are pitch-perfect.” The outlet added “Bozzuto’s (playing Gollum) physical and voice acting are spectacular —his famous line “My precious,” it’s chilling”. The Fourth Walsh says “Bozzuto is a marvel”, and The Chicago Tribune hailed “the immensely talented cast of actor-musicians”.

The Chicago Theatre and Concert Review praised Spencer Davis Milford as Frodo and Micheal Kurowski as Sam saying they have “great chemistry together and absolutely embody Tolkien’s theme of the power of friendship”, while The New York Times said “Milford is an affecting Frodo Baggins, and Bozzuto gives an impressively athletic performance as Gollum, appropriately toggling between creepy and darkly funny.”

Director Paul Hart said “We have been delighted with the performances of our stellar, multi-talented cast as they bring to life this story to audiences in Chicago and can’t wait to see them shine in the home of Middle-earth. It is such a thrill to bring this production to New Zealand.”

Producer Kevin Wallace adds “This exceptional cast’s telling of The Lord of the Rings has been a huge hit with Chicago audiences. It is a unique, immensely entertaining, must-see, performance for theatregoers and fans of The Lord of the Rings books and films.”

The show begins as the Hobbits celebrate Bilbo Baggins’ eleventy-first birthday in the Shire, he gifts his nephew Frodo his most precious belonging - a gold ring. This fateful moment launches Frodo on a legendary and perilous quest across Middle-earth to the darkest realms of Mordor, to vanquish evil with his loyal Fellowship. The dynamic folk-inspired score is performed live by the company on stage, weaving together original music with storytelling. The New Zealand premiere comes fresh off the 70th anniversary of the publication of The Fellowship of the Ring, the first book in The Lord of the Rings trilogy which debuted in 1954.

This adventure through the epic realm of Middle-earth has been beloved by generations of readers and now it’s Auckland’s turn to experience it live. Tickets are on sale now and selling fast from Ticketmaster.

The full cast set to perform in Auckland as as follows:

Legolas - Justin Albinder

Gandalf - Tom Amandes

Gollum - Tony Bozzuto

Merry - Eileen Doan

Bilbo Baggins - Rick Hall

Rosie Cotton - Suzanne Hannau

Samwise Gamgee - Michael Kurowski

Frodo Baggins - Spencer Davis Milford

Strider / Aragorn - Will James Jr.

Gimli - Ian Maryfield

Pippin - Ben Mathew

Saruman / Elrond - Jeff Parker

Arwen - Alina Jenine Taber

Boromir - Matthew C. Yee

Galadriel - Lauren Zakrin

Ensemble - Joey Faggion, Mia Hilt, James Mueller, Jarais Musgrove, Hannah Novak, Adam Qutaishat, Laura Savage, Bernadette Santos Schwegel, Arik Vega.

Understudies - Andrew Bosworth, Luke Nowakowski, Ty Shay, Carter Rose Sherman, Kelan Smith, Tommy Thurston.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS - A Musical Tale, is presented in Auckland by Kevin Wallace Productions, GWB Entertainment, Middle-earth Enterprises, Tim McFarlane, KHAM Inc, People Entertainment Group, The Watermill Theatre and Chicago Shakespeare Theater. The Auckland season of the production is made possible by Auckland Council and the city targeted rate, and with support from Auckland Live.

© Scoop Media

