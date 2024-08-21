New Zealand Power Past Fiji As Solomon Islands Pick Up First Win

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek

New Zealand have reinforced their credentials as tournament favourites at the OFC Futsal Women's Nations Cup with a resounding victory over Fiji in Honiara.

Jerry Sam's side came into match day 3 with two wins from two but suffered badly in the early stages, going 2-0 down inside the opening inside six minutes - thanks to Jemma Catherwood's first of the match and an unfortunate own goal off Maria Veronika.

Fiji responded well to the setback but struggled to find a way past New Zealand goalkeeper Danielle Bradley, who made a string of excellent saves, most notably a quick-fire double to deny Cema Nasau.

Nic Downes' side just had too much pace and sharpness for Fiji as the first-half wore on, with Dayna Manak and Maxine Cooper adding a fourth and fifth respectively within a couple of minutes of one another.

The excellent Catherwood grabbed her second and the Kiwis' fifth in the denying seconds of the first period.

Both sides made changes in net, wth Fiji bringing on Laisa Vuikaba just before the break, whilst New Zealand introduced Hannah Hegarty for the second-half.

Fiji lifted their level in the second period and got the breakthrough their hard work deserved. Koleta Likuculacula, one of her team's stand out performers thus far in the campaign, won the ball well deep in New Zealand territory, before finishing low underneath Hegarty.

New Zealand captain Hannah Kraakman almost hit back straight away, rattling the underside of the crossbar from distance with an excellent driven effort.

Any hopes of an improbably Fiji comeback were well and truly extinguished with Tessa Leong restored the five goal lead half way through the second period to ensure the Kiwis would make it six points from their opening two matches.

Dayna Manak got her brace, deflecting in a shot from distance by Shivy Anthony to make it look 7-1.

A mistake in defence allowed Alosi Bloomfield in, who reacted first and finished neatly at the near post, as Fiji began to fade in the dying minutes of the contest. Captain Kraakman then added a ninth in the final minute.

Fiji will now have a bye to help their recovery, whilst New Zealand face hosts Solomon Islands on Thursday.

Fiji: 1 (Koleta LIKUCULACULA 27')

New Zealand: 9 (Jemma CATHERWOOD 3’ 20’, Own Goal 6’, Dayna MANAK 15’ 32', Maxine COOPER 17’, Tessa LEONG 30', Alosi BLOOMFIELD 37', Hannah KRAAKMAN 40')

HT: 0-5

Hosts Solomon Islands picked up their first of the tournament in the evening kick-off, with a hard-earned victory over a much improved Tonga side.

Looking to rebound from a disappointing opening match defeat to Tahiti, Arthur Barko's side started brightly, with Ileen Pegi at the fore of much of their attacking intent.

The creative fulcrum saw a lot of the ball but clear cut chances were hard to come by, as Tonga were well organised and first to many loose balls.

Claudia Votu had arguably the best chance of the first twenty minutes, linking up well but dragging her shot wide when one-on-one with Tonga goalkeeper Kaloaine Topui.

Topui, who has had an excellent tournament to date, produced perhaps her best save of the campaign, sprawling in front of Pegi to keep the scores level as the half reached a conclusion.

Solomons continued to dominate as the second period got underway, with Agnes Afia having the first shot in anger, but the No.4 got too much on it and her effort comfortably cleared the crossbar.

Ileen Pegi followed that up with an effort of her own that flew just wide of Topui’s right-hand post.

Perhaps expectedly, when the breakthrough did arrive it came courtesy of the diminutive Pegi. Dragging the ball back onto her left-foot, Pegi let fly through a thicket of legs, beating Topui.

Seconds later and it was 2-0. Pegi played through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, before calming rolling the ball under the body of Topui to double the hosts’ lead.

Tonga’s Lusitania Koloa came closest to pulling one back for Manu Tualau’s team but her well-hit shot narrowly missed Serah Alpefolocia’s goal. At the other end Votu saw her close-range effort thud back off the post.

An excellent response then from Solomon Islands, who will play New Zealand on Thursday. As for Tonga, their final group stage match will see them take on Tahiti earlier the same day.

Tonga: 0

Solomon Islands: 2 (Ileen PEGI 27, 28)

HT: 0-0

