The Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta Sets Sail Tomorrow On ThreeNow And Three

Photo credit: Emirates Team New Zealand

Wednesday 21 August 2024 – The Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta begins tomorrow, Thursday 22 August, on ThreeNow and Three.

In June, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Stuff Group announced partnering with Emirates Team New Zealand to provide the most extensive, 24/7, coverage of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup ever, as Emirates Team New Zealand defends the Auld Mug in Barcelona.

The Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta will be followed by the Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger series, UniCredit Youth America’s Cup, Puig Women’s America’s Cup and October’s Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match. All are part of Stuff and WBD’s comprehensive coverage.

With every race live and free via multichannel, multidimensional coverage across Three, ThreeNow and stuff.co.nz, New Zealanders can experience all the events of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup when and how they want to.

Live racing coverage begins with the Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta on Thursday, 22 August and finishes with the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup from Saturday, 12 October – Sunday, 27 October.

© Scoop Media

