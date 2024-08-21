Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta Sets Sail Tomorrow On ThreeNow And Three

Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 8:45 am
Press Release: Warner Bros Discovery

Photo credit: Emirates Team New Zealand

Wednesday 21 August 2024The Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta begins tomorrow, Thursday 22 August, on ThreeNow and Three.

In June, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Stuff Group announced partnering with Emirates Team New Zealand to provide the most extensive, 24/7, coverage of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup ever, as Emirates Team New Zealand defends the Auld Mug in Barcelona.

The Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta will be followed by the Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger series, UniCredit Youth America’s Cup, Puig Women’s America’s Cup and October’s Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Match. All are part of Stuff and WBD’s comprehensive coverage.

With every race live and free via multichannel, multidimensional coverage across Three, ThreeNow and stuff.co.nz, New Zealanders can experience all the events of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup when and how they want to.

Live racing coverage begins with the Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta on Thursday, 22 August and finishes with the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup from Saturday, 12 October – Sunday, 27 October.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Warner Bros Discovery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 