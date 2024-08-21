When Two Canterbury Legends Combine

To celebrate the recent release of Ant Timpson’s’s family adventure comedy ‘BOOKWORM’ screening in cinemas across Aotearoa New Zealand, the team at Sheffield Pies has created a special pastry treat — the ‘Canterbury Panther Pie'. The World Famous Sheffield Pie Shop has been a local icon in New Zealand for well over 40 years and has always been the essential 'stop off’ and refuel for travellers to and from the West Coast. Sheffield Pies were a big hit on the BOOKWORM set, so much so that the beloved pie-shop became a go-to for the cast and crew — earning the top spot among actor Elijah Wood’s favourite Kiwi pies.

The cheeseburger-flavoured Canterbury Panther Pie, loaded with steak, cheese, gherkin, mustard, tomato relish, and onions is available for a limited time in-store only. Customers who purchase the pie can enter to win a fantastic prize pack that includes a $100 Sheffield Pie voucher, a family pass to see BOOKWORM at participating cinemas, and exclusive merchandise. To enter, simply snap a photo of your pie and post it on Instagram or Facebook, tagging @worldfamoussheffieldpies, or fill out the entry form in-store at the Sheffield or Oxford locations. The competition runs from 16 August to 6 September.

BOOKWORM tells the story of 11-year-old Mildred (Nell Fisher, EVIL DEAD RISE), whose life is turned upside down when her mum lands in hospital and estranged, American magician father, Strawn Wise (Elijah Wood, YELLOWJACKETS), comes to look after her. Hoping to engage the bookish tween, Strawn takes Mildred camping in the notoriously rugged New Zealand wilderness, and the pair embark on the ultimate test of family bonding — a quest to find the mythological beast known as the Canterbury Panther.

BOOKWORM is in cinemas across Aotearoa NOW — https://bookworm-movie.com/screening-times

Do not miss your chance to try the limited edition Canterbury Panther Pie while stocks last!

