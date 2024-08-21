New Book Will Help Councils Rise Above The Potholes And Make A Difference

Photo credit: Prue Aja-Steedman / Supplied.

September 2024 will see the eagerly awaited publication of Alicia McKay’s latest book, Local Legends: How to Make a Difference in Local Government.

This authoritative and accessible book distils McKay’s years of hands-on experience into a practical leadership guide for Councillors and Council managers. With budget cuts abounding, this guide could not be more timely.

Dr Haydn Read, Te Hēteri for Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, describes Local Legends as:

“An insightful look under the lid of local government. Meticulously well-researched, this book combines Alicia's passion for local government with her first-hand experience inside the tent. Local Legends is a how-to guide for the sector, packed with real wisdom.”

There are thousands of people working in local government around the motu. Yet, elected officials are expected to do the vital work of big-picture, long-term thinking without any practical guidance. As a result, Councils regularly become the punching bags of politicians and citizens alike.

McKay says: “Big picture, we’re struggling to make progress on wicked problems like climate change and inequality. Local government is on the front line of this work, whether they like it or not – but they’re trapped in the weeds and potholes.

“We need our local government leaders to be better than us – wiser, fairer, braver, and more strategic. Councils are the underdog, but they’re capable of incredible things. I believe in local government as an agent of social change – but it won’t happen unless our Councillors and Council managers step up to the plate.

“I’ve written this book to help bridge the gap between the job our local government leaders were hired to do, and their daily reality.”

In Local Legends, McKay presents three key strategic shifts Councils can make to move forward despite—or even because of—the uniquely tricky environment of local government, enabling them to make better community decisions that will stand the test of time.

Part thoughtful analysis, part step-by-step manual, Local Legends will quickly become required reading for all Councillors and Council managers.

Bernard Salt was made a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the community as a demographer, and through research and commentary on social and cultural change. He says:

“Local Legends is a must-read for anyone in local government in Australia, New Zealand, or elsewhere. It offers evidence-based insight that leads logically to step-by-step advice. This is a masterful work, engagingly written by a local government expert who clearly wants better outcomes for Councils and residents.

“Congratulations, Alicia. Local Legends is a book that will make a difference to the way people live. Is there any chance you could turn your mind to defence, inflation, and housing?”

McKay is New Zealand’s and Australia’s leading expert on local government strategy

and leadership. She has worked with over 40 Councils in the last decade across New Zealand and Australia, and is a trusted advisor to the sector.

Michelle Cox is an Acting Director at LGPro, the member association for people working in local government in Victoria, Australia. She says:

"Alicia knows the local government sector so well. Her style is relatable and in tune with the audience. Her ability to discuss concepts within a story, give people the tools to embed new practices, and operationalise theory is amazing.”

Local Legends: How to Make a Difference in Local Government will be available for sale from selected bookshops, and online from ebook and audiobook retailers and www.aliciamckay.co.nz from September 2024.

© Scoop Media

