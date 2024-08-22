Stellar Line-Up Of New Zealand Artists To Perform At Haka World Record On 29th September 2024 At Eden Park Announced

Dame Hinewehi Mohi. Credit: Jane Ussher

With just under six weeks to go before New Zealand takes on the official record for the world’s largest haka at Eden Park, New Zealand’s National Stadium, on 29th September 2024, an incredible line-up of artists seldom seen outside of a festival are confirmed to perform at as part of the record-breaking occasion. Whether you are on the field participating in the record attempt or in the stands giving the participants your support, the 29th September 2024 will be an unforgettable event.

Anika Moa, Che Fu, Corrella, Georgia Lines, Hollie Smith, Kings, Majic Pāora, Paige, PERE, Ria Hall, Rob Ruha, Shepherds Reign, Tami Neilson and the Topp Twins are all confirmed to perform at the event.

“We are beyond excited to announce these performers who will join us as part of this iconic event. Not only will we be staging a record-breaking spectacle, but giving everyone there an experience they will remember for ever,” says Dame Hinewehi Mohi DNZM (Ngāti Kahungunu/Ngāi Tūhoe), cultural ambassador for HAKA and co-founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust.

“We are humbled by the support and backing of these artists who represent the breadth of New Zealand’s bilingual musical talent. There is something in this line up for everyone. It is a beautiful example of how music can connect us all,” says Dame Hinewehi.

On 29 September, up to 10,000 New Zealanders of all cultural backgrounds will stand shoulder to shoulder at Eden Park, New Zealand’s National Stadium, to perform our best-known haka Ka Mate, composed by Te Rauparaha, chief of Ngāti Toa Rangatira in the event of a lifetime. This record-breaking spectacle will not only be a nation building event, and fundraiser for the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust but also a night of entertainment and connection.

“HAKA is more than just an event,” says Dame Hinewehi, “It is a statement of national pride, cultural heritage, unity and a landmark occasion to create a new world record and reclaim the title from the current holders, the French,” says Dame Hinewehi.

“If you haven’t got your ticket to join us in this once in a lifetime event, I’d encourage you to do so because this is about more than just setting the record straight. It is about returning the mana of this world record to the land of its origins, and we will be doing it alongside some of Aotearoa’s most celebrated musicians, sporting icons and kapa haka legends,” concludes Dame Hinewehi.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is proud to be hosting this iconic event in Tāmaki Makaurau and support this unique celebration of Māori culture alongside other key partners including The Eden Park Trust, One New Zealand, Go Media, Te Taura Whiri I Te Reo Māori, Aktive and Les Mills.

Get ready to haka

To make sure everyone participating performs Ka Mate authentically and accurately all participants will have access to a series of training videos to learn how to perform Ka Mate, including the differences for tāne (men) and wāhine (women). The training videos are provided as part of your ticket price.

Tickets to participate in this family friendly event and record attempt are on sale now at $35 per adult, $25 for concessions, with the first 5,000 participants receiving an early bird price of $25 and $15 respectively. Get your tickets www.hakarecord.co.nz.

For those who don’t want to miss out of the biggest event of the year, spectator tickets are available at $30 for adults and $20 for concessions to witness this historic event.

Tickets include free public transport to the event.

If you are outside of Tāmaki Makaurau or unable to be at Eden Park on the 29th September, you can ‘Haka at Home’ as the event will be live streamed through a number of channels including Whakaata Māori, TVNZ+, NZR+, Sky, Microsoft Teams and TikTok Live.

Limited edition HAKA t-shirts (adults and kid’s sizes) are available for pre-order now. Get yours at Haka - World Record Attempt - Merch Preorder.

The proceeds from ticket and t-shirt sales go to the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust. For more information on Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust and to learn how to donate, please visit www.rmtc.org.nz.

