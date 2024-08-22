Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Works To Bring The Best Of Hip Hop Dance To Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) alongside the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) today announced a joint funding commitment towards World Dance Crew Championship 2025, a new international dance competition.

Set to take place from 13-19 April 2025 at Due Drop Events Centre, World Dance Crew Championship (WDCC) will transform Tāmaki Makaurau into a global dance hub. This prestigious biennial event will unite top dance crews from around the world, showcasing hip hop, club, and street dance across five competition divisions.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Head of Major Events, Michelle Hooper says, "We are immensely proud to invest in World Dance Crew Championship 2025. This funding not only supports a new world-class and home-grown event but also aligns with our mission to enrich Auckland’s cultural fabric and boost our local economy. We have a long track record of hosting successful major events in Auckland, most recently the World Choir Games 2024, and we look forward to working with the event organisers to create something special.”

The WDCC is a joint venture between Studio23 and The Major Events Group and aspires to become the premier global event for street dance, harnessing the global reach of Studio23 and renowned expertise of kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel. With a history of working on high-profile projects like Expo 2020 Dubai, the Super Bowl, The Grammys, and more, Goebel’s involvement is set to skyrocket the event's international profile.

The competition is expected to attract 2,000 international attendees, made up of participants, supporters and officials, with dance crews invited to compete from over 40 countries. Additionally, a New Zealand secondary school competition will run alongside the WDCC, with plans to integrate it into the biennial rotation from 2026, further enhancing its impact on local youth and dance communities.

TAU is investing $750,000 in the event with MBIE providing a matched investment from the Major Events Fund, totalling $1.5 million. This investment highlights the shared commitment to enhance Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland's arts and cultural scene, driving economic growth, and making the region a more desirable place to live and visit.

For more information about the World Dance Crew Championship and how to get involved, please visit worlddancecrewchampionship.com

