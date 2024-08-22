Broadcast Release New Song 'Come Back To Me' From Their Forthcoming & Final Album Distant Call Collected Demos 2000-2006

Credit: James Cargill

Distant Call is a collection of early 4 track demos which were subsequently worked into finished productions appearing on the albums Haha Sound, Tender Buttons and The Future Crayon.

The album also includes two songs discovered by James after Trish’s passing: 'Please Call To Book' which was her response to Broadcast's 2006 ‘Let’s Write A Song’ project, where fans were asked to submit lyrics on a postcard which would then be worked into finished song; and 'Come Back To Me', which you can listen to now.

Distant Call will be released on Trish’s Birthday September the 28th, it marks a closing of the door on Broadcast and will be the last release from the band.

Distant Call follows Spell Blanket - Collected Demos 2006-2009 which was released in May this year.

