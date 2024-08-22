Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Inferno Exhibition Turns Up The Heat In South Canterbury

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

The South Canterbury Pottery Group is thrilled to present their highly anticipated annual exhibition, Inferno, igniting the local art scene from Saturday, August 24th to Sunday, September 22nd at the Aigantighe Art Gallery in Timaru.

Since its founding in 1966, the Group has been a beacon of artistic education and appreciation, nurturing potters of all levels from beginners to masters.

This year the annual exhibition’s guest artist, acclaimed artist Helen Pollock, ONZM, who selected the works for the exhibition.

Both student potters, and experienced potters will showcase their talents through various mediums and styles.

Known for her international exhibitions, Pollock brings her expert eye to the fiery theme of Inferno. Pollock is also hosting a floor talk

The exhibition also features compelling contributions from distinguished guest potters Frederika Ernsten, Gael Abraham, and Chris Doudle, each offering their unique interpretation of the theme.

Aigantighe Art Gallery is pleased to once again have the South Canterbury Pottery Group exhibit, showing the work of local talent in our district.

Exhibition Opens - Saturday, August 24th at 12pm (Helen Pollock’s floor talk)
Exhibition Dates - August 24– September 22
Aigantighe Art Gallery, 49 Wai-iti Road Timaru 7910

More information: Floor Talk From Helen Pollock: 24th August. 12pm. Aigantighe Art Gallery. Helen Pollock, ONZM, explores her artistic journey from early feminist clay works to monumental public installations. Her talk will trace the evolution of her sculptures, including ‘Storehouse,’ ‘Falls the Shadow,’ and ‘Victory Medal,’ highlighting their impact from New Zealand to key European battlefields. Featuring slides and short films, Pollock's presentation will illuminate her transformative journey in art.

