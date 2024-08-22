Rugby Player Sanctioned For Importing Banned Substance

The New Zealand Rugby Judicial Committee has banned rugby player Archie Schluter for two years after a package containing the banned substance BPC-157 was intercepted by the NZ Customs Service.

In March 2024, Customs intercepted the package, addressed to Mr Schluter, containing three 2mg vials of synthetic peptide BPC-157. BPC-157 is an experimental substance that is not available as an approved medical treatment in New Zealand and is banned in sport at all times.

Mr Schluter admitted to breaching the Sports Anti-Doping Rules. He asserted that his use of the substance was not intended to improve sporting performance, but to treat an injury. The Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui accepted this, which resulted in a two-year ban.

Commission CEO Rebecca Rolls emphasised that this case was a reminder that the Sports Anti-Doping Rules apply at all levels of sport and expressed concern about the health risks posed by this substance.

“Anti-doping rules protect the integrity of sport and the health of athletes, whatever their level of play.

“It’s important to remember that using experimental substances to treat injury or illness carries health risks. BCP-157 is not an approved a treatment in Aotearoa New Zealand. We encourage all athletes suffering from injuries to seek safe medical treatments under the guidance of a medical professional.”

