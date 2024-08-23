Full Steam Ahead For The Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards

Anticipation is building as the 2024 Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards prepare to celebrate the region’s champions of heritage preservation, to be held at 4.30pm on Friday, 8 November at the Napier War Memorial Centre.

Among the nominees for the Hawke’s Bay Heritage Hero Award is a unique group of steam and machinery enthusiasts who have been keeping the region’s mechanical past alive. The group, though informal, has been a highlight of the annual Napier Art Deco Festival and other events around Hawke’s Bay, displaying vintage traction engines, steam rollers, and other machines that date back to the early 20th century.

Wayne Clark and Allan James were instrumental in introducing traction engines to the Art Deco Festival almost three decades ago, with Wayne’s 1912 Ransomes Sims and Jefferies traction engine leading the charge. Wayne is a well known festival regular, providing traction engine rides and displays.

Jayson Scott and his family joined the crew in 2003, bringing their 1924 steam roller to events across Hawke’s Bay. Their “Chuff and Burble” display on Napier’s beachfront, featuring machinery from the 1920s, has become an annual Art Deco Festival favorite, drawing crowds with its authentic displays and lively atmosphere. The display also includes a searchlight that was originally designed to spotlight approaching enemy aircraft during WWII.

The group’s camaraderie extends internationally, with Swiss enthusiast Guido Gysin making regular visits to Napier since 2003 to join in the festivities. “It’s a pleasure to be part of this tight-knit group and contribute to the Art Deco Festival’s global appeal,” says Guido.

Ryan Sheeran and his family, who have been part of the crew for over a decade, recently took over traction engine rides with their 1904 Fowler engine, providing scenic trips around Napier’s streets. Their engine, known for its speed, has become a favorite for this task.

The group’s passion doesn’t stop at the Art Deco Festival. They are a regular at the Hastings Blossom Parade and the Hawke’s Bay Show, and can often be found cruising around Havelock North or taking their machinery out for a weekend ride, with stops at local cafés to share stories with curious onlookers.

“We’re just a small group of friends dedicated to keeping our steam heritage alive for the public to enjoy,” says Jayson. “It’s amazing to see people’s reactions—many are surprised that these machines are still running instead of sitting in a museum. We’ve made countless connections over the years, with visitors returning time and again to experience the joy of these grand old machines.”

Nominations for the 2024 Hawke’s Bay Heritage Awards are still open. Projects, individuals, or organizations that exhibit a commitment to preserving our region’s heritage are encouraged to apply. Nominations close on Saturday, 31 August 2024. To nominate a deserving candidate or learn more about the event, visit the Art Deco Trust website.

Join us in celebrating those who keep the stories of our past alive and forge a path for future generations to appreciate the rich history of Hawke’s Bay.

