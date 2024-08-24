Historical Auckland Artefact Up For Auction

Amidst a catalogue filled with an extraordinary array of historical and contemporary art and artefacts from across the globe, one of the standout pieces in Cordy’s upcoming Jewellery, Decorative & Fine Arts Auction is an early Auckland treasure. The 'Great White Fleet' presentation — a casket and accompanying document — crafted by the highly esteemed artisans Adolph Kohn and William Seuffert, is anticipated to command up to $80,000.

Commissioned by the Auckland Harbour Board in 1908 as a gift for the Commander of the U.S. Naval Fleet, this opulent presentation offers a captivating glimpse into Auckland’s cultural landscape 116 years ago.

The arrival of the Great White Fleet in New Zealand was a momentous event, underscored by the tense global political climate. Japan’s navy had decisively defeated Russia’s in 1905, and the fleet’s mission was to conduct friendly visits to various countries while showcasing the burgeoning naval power of the United States. President Roosevelt aimed to demonstrate America’s growing military strength and blue-water naval capabilities.

As the fleet neared New Zealand, excitement in Auckland reached a fever pitch. The city was brimming with visitors who had traveled by land and sea, and a carnival-like atmosphere prevailed. When the American fleet approached New Zealand’s shores on a Sunday morning, despite the early hour, around 100,000 people—representing 10% of the nation’s population—lined the shores of Waitemata Harbour and Rangitoto Channel to witness the historic arrival.

An artefact of early colonial craftsmanship in New Zealand, the ‘Great White Fleet’ presentation is comprised of a highly decorative silver casket by Adolph Kohn, housed in a velvet-lined burr totara box. Accompanying this is an illuminated address, encased in a stunning wooden cover with intricate inlays by William Seuffert.

Adolph Kohn’s Silver Casket prominently displays the words ‘NAUMAI KI AKARANA’ (Welcome to Auckland) in gold, encircling an engraved depiction of a Rangatira (chief) on the front face. The Rangatira is framed by stylized fern patterns, two pounamu hei tiki with sealing wax eyes, and two gold-cast kiwis.

The apex of the casket is monumental in design, featuring a beveled pounamu panel topped by a gold bar, flanked by ornamental silver ferns, and inscribed with a dedication to Charles S. Sperry, Commander of the Great White Fleet.

The casket's sides are adorned with opulent lion mask and ring handles, set within intricately engraved flora and fauna patterns and a decorative frame. The back showcases a beautifully engraved view of Auckland’s port as it appeared at the time.

Resting on elaborate fern feet, the rectangular casket is lined with lemon-gold quilted fabric and measures 200 x 155 x 140 mm.

William Seuffert’s Inlaid Wooden Cover showcases a stunning marquetry of various native woods, featuring images of kōwhai, manuka myrtle, and lacebark flowers on the front. The cover is adorned with a gold American eagle and a gold presentation plaque engraved with the words, 'Rear Admiral C.S. Sperry, Souvenir from The Citizens of Auckland on the occasion of the Visit of the American Fleet to New Zealand 1908.'

Above, a silver plaque is engraved with a view of Auckland Harbour, including boats and Rangitoto. At the base, a silver and gold medallion bears the New Zealand flag encircled by the words ‘From Citizens of Auckland New Zealand.’

The back of the folder features additional banded and starburst inlay. Measuring 285 x 330 x 35m mm, the folder is housed in a fitted, velvet-lined leather case.

The illuminated address, housed within the William Seuffert inlaid wooden cover, is a formal welcome from the people of Auckland to Admiral Charles S. Sperry, commanding the American fleet, presented in a gilt-tooled leather frame.

The auction takes place at 10am on 27th August 2024, and includes historical and decorative objects, arts and furnishings, fine china, timepieces and jewellery from Aotearoa, Europe, Australia, Asia, Oceania, and America.

