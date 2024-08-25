Share Your Story With 'Stories For Stay Strong: Real Voices, Real Resilience'

Have you experienced a natural disaster and come out stronger on the other side? Your story could be the beacon of hope and knowledge that others need. 'Stories for Stay Strong' by Listen Up NZ is calling on everyday Kiwis to share their personal experiences of resilience in the face of disaster.

Why Your Story Matters

Every story of survival and recovery is a lesson in resilience. By sharing your experience, you’re not just telling your story—you’re helping to build a community of knowledge and support that can guide others through difficult times. Your insights could make a difference in how someone else prepares for or responds to a disaster.

How to Share

Writing your story is simple, and every voice is welcome. Whether you prefer to write a detailed account, record a video, or even create a podcast, we want to hear from you. No matter the format, your story can be a powerful tool to inspire and educate others across New Zealand.

Tips for Writing Your Story

Be Honest: Share your true experience—both the challenges and the triumphs.

Focus on Resilience: Highlight how you, your family, or your community stayed strong during and after the disaster.

Include Practical Advice: What did you learn that could help others? Share tips, strategies, and insights that were crucial in your journey.

Keep It Personal: Stories that come from the heart resonate the most. Don’t be afraid to show emotion.

Become a Voice of Resilience

Your story could be the one that helps someone else find strength in a tough time. Join the 'Stories for Stay Strong' initiative and contribute to a growing archive of New Zealand’s resilience. Together, we can build a stronger, more prepared nation—one story at a time.

Visit Listen Up Stories to learn more about how you can share your story today.

© Scoop Media

